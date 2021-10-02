What happened to the Haitians?

By SUSAN K. SMITH

Crazy Faith Ministries

In a story, which has received very little attention, we have learned that the thousands of Haitian migrants who were living under the Del Rio International Bridge in El Paso, are no longer there.

Although the headlines said the though the majority of the migrants were Haitian, some were from other countries including Cuba and Brazil.

The Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, visited the camp on Thursday, wanting to see what was going on. He described the conditions there as horrific, noting that the migrants needed many things including showers. He and others with him were not allowed to enter the camp, he said, but were relegated to talking with border officials, who intimated that the migrants were being treated well.

But on Friday, when he returned, the migrants – literally thousands of them – were gone.

Some of the migrants were deported back to Haiti, some, the government says, returned to Mexico, and others are being processed in the United States, some housed in Customs and Border Protection centers, and others being processed by the Department of Homeland Securities to see if they can, in fact, remain in the United States, according to NPR.org.

But it is weird and, frankly, disturbing that in the dead of night thousands of Haitians were cleared from that encampment. And it is even more disturbing that there has been little attention given to the situation since the migrants were moved.

The Biden administration has come under intense criticism for the way the Haitians have been treated, especially following pictures emerged of border agents beating a Haitian man with a whip.

The president and others said they were horrified that such inhumane actions were being meted out against the migrants. The president said it was “outrageous” that human beings were being treated in that way and said that there will be an investigation.

Investigations in this country of situations involving Black people tend not to be too believable, as they too often indicate that what was been alleged to have happened to Black people was justified.

But it will be interesting to see if this “investigation” reveals where these thousands of human beings have been taken and will also answer the question of how the United States government managed to get them out of the encampment – all of them – in the dead of night. It will also be interesting to see if we learn why the mass deportment – or removal – done at night?

It is no secret that many Americans do not want immigrants of color to be admitted into this country, but it’s also interesting to note that the resistance to welcoming Brown and Black immigrants is global. Nobody wants Black and/or Brown people in their country. That resistance has resulted in violence in places throughout the world.

In this country, especially since 9/11, the resistance to immigration of has grown exponentially in this country. There is a great fear it seems among White people, that there is a move on to replace them with Brown and Black people. Many, including Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, are pushing people to believe that “replacement” of Whites is real.

At the same time, they don’t want people to think that they are racist.

So, perhaps the U.S. government was acting with concern and compassion, and not sheer terror that there were just too many Black people being admitted to this country. Amongst a great swath of White people, there is a genuine fear of being replaced – and displaced, as reported by TheDailyBeast.com.

Maybe it is that fear that motivated the Biden administration to approval of the removal of the Haitians in that encampment to be removed in the dead of night.

I don’t know; neither do the masses of us. But I do wonder: where are the Haitians? Hopefully, we will know soon.

Rev. Dr. Susan K. Smith is the founder and director of Crazy Faith Ministries. She is available for speaking. And she is an award-winning author for her latest book, “With Liberty and Justice for Some: The Bible, the Constitution, and Racism in America,” available through all booksellers. Contact her at revsuekim@sbcgloba.net.