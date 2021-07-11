By SUSAN K. SMITH

Crazy Faith Ministries

When I was a child, growing up and attending integrated schools, we were taught “America songs.” That’s not what they called them; it is what I have grown to call them.

We were taught, along with the lesson that police officers were good and our friends, songs including, I Like It Here, America and My Country ‘Tis of Thee, among others.

I sang them loudly and with passion, as did my White classmates. I can still remember the words of one of my favorites, I Like It Here:

I like the United States of America,

I like the way we all live without fear!

I like to vote for my choice, speak my mind, raise my voice

Yes, I like it here!

I like the United States of America,

And I am thankful each day of the year!

For I can do as I please, ‘cause I’m free as the breeze

Yes, I like it here!

It was a fun song to sing, and comforting, as comforting as was the notion of the police being our friend. As a child, comfort was important. It was reassuring. We needed to feel safe and having police as our friend in a country where we were free provided the greatest comfort of all.

My level of comfort increased as I learned about the structure of our government. With the three branches of government, we were assured that we would never descend into anarchy (they didn’t use that word, but we understood.) Our system of checks and balances was as protective as were the police. We were safe.

We didn’t learn, though, that the freedoms outlined in the Bill of Rights, or that the words “we the people” did not, were never intended to, and would never include us as little Black children. We didn’t learn about the Middle Passage and the inhumane treatment Africans received in this country on that trip and once they got into this country. We didn’t learn about how slavery destroyed the Black family, or how Black women were raped by White men, while Black men were lynched even on the suggestion that he might have raped a White woman.

We didn’t learn about how Black people participated in every war, from the Revolutionary War through the Korean War. We didn’t learn about how Black men fought in those wars but were relegated back to their status of being second-class citizens in this country, just because they were Black. We didn’t learn how White people resented them wearing their uniforms and how many of them were lynched while in uniform. And we didn’t learn how the Black GIs were denied post-war benefits, like loans for housing, education and business.

We just did not know because none of it was taught to us.

We learned that Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves, and that made us like him because we regarded him as a “good” White man who treated Black people right, but we didn’t learn that he didn’t free all enslaved people, nor did we learn that he never believed that Black people were equal to White people and that he was a big proponent of sending Black people back to Africa.

We didn’t learn how White people – many in law enforcement and former military people – participated in state-sanctioned violence against Black people, where Black people were not only lynched but their communities decimated – and in some cases, bombed – by these angry White people.

We didn’t learn that so many White people were mad because they resented the progress Black people made in spite of legal, paralegal and illegal measures, laws and policies put into place.

There was so much we did not learn. We didn’t learn about how the Greenwood community of Tulsa, OK, was destroyed by yet another group of angry White people, and Juneteenth didn’t exist in our history lessons.

We, the Black and the White children, were given a whitewashed, sanitized history of these United States. As we grew, we realized how entrenched white supremacy was in this country; we learned from experience how racist people were, including our classmates, who had been taught to hate Black people because of the color of their skin.

If the truth be told, June 19, 1865, the day Army Major General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 which said all slaves were free was the true “Independence Day” for Black people, but it was not a day, nor was it intended to be, when African Americans would be allowed the full rights of American citizenship.

White violence against Black people – too often if not always participated in by law enforcement officers and members of the military – continued with Black people seldom getting justice in the courts – be they state, federal or the U.S. Supreme Court. The goal of the white power structure has been to keep Black people “in their place,” and they have sought to attain that goal by any means necessary, with the assistance of the media and the church.

So, on this Fourth of July holiday, I cringed when the fireworks started. I refused to break out the grill and “celebrate” a holiday which is clearly precious to our White friends, but is a reminder that this country about which we were taught as children to sing, has not ever and will not ever extend to Black people – and other minorities – the freedom to be free – in spite of the glorious and powerful words of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Preamble.

For Black people, the words to I Like It Here are a reminder that we cannot “do as we please ‘cause we’re free as the breeze.”

“America songs” notwithstanding, we are not even close to being free…to be free.

Rev. Dr. Susan K. Smith is the founder and director of Crazy Faith Ministries. She is available for speaking. And she is an award-winning author for her latest book, “With Liberty and Justice for Some: The Bible, the Constitution, and Racism in America,” available through all booksellers. Contact her at revsuekim@sbcgloba.net.