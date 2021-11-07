White privilege unloosed: smirking while breaking the law

By SUSAN K. SMITH

Crazy Faith Ministries

Everyone knows that had the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol been carried out by Black people or Muslims or Asians – or even women – the arrests would have been fast and furious. Had a rumor surfaced that members of “the squad,” i.e., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib had been consulted and had been involved in the planning of the attack, that they would have been removed from Congress within hours of the surfacing of said rumor.

Everyone knows that.

And everyone – including White people – knows that White people get away with breaking the law. They know that the system is on their side and that no matter how heinous their crime might have been, their skin color and either their wealth or their connections to people with great wealth, will buy them justice.

It is the case that with those few (in relation to the vast number of people who participated) people who have been arrested that they are getting kid glove treatment. Some have been released from jail to go on vacations, according to NPR; another released to go to a football game, the Hill Reporter noted; and yet another, the person who wore the infamous horns on his head during the insurrection, was granted permission to get special food delivered to him in jail, the Associated Press reported.

There are more examples of White people caught on video breaking the law getting treated as though they jaywalked. The former president, who said that protesters who attacked federal and police buildings during unrest following the murder of George Floyd should get up to 20 years in prison, but for these people, we hear only crickets.

What they have done is forgivable by the power structure of this country. The former president loves them and “feels their pain.” Congress seems impotent to act, as does the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

It is the truth that, as Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Institute has said, “It is better to be rich and guilty than poor and innocent.” Likewise it is better to be White and guilty than innocent and Black or Muslim or Jewish or Asian or Hispanic.

This reality is a painful one to admit and to swallow. It is a clear indicator of white privilege, and it is astounding that White people, who know this practice in our country to be true, spend time and energy denying that white privilege exists.

It still rankles my soul that police found it in themselves to take Dylann Roof, who murdered people in cold blood as they sat – and welcomed him – in a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina to a Burger King after arresting him. He wasn’t worried about being shot by police, even though they all knew he was heavily armed.

I imagine he smirked as they arrested him.

Then there’s the unforgettable smirk that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who glared at a young woman taking a video of him with his knee on the neck of George Floyd, even as people begged him to get off of the dying man. His smirk said to me, “Well, what are you going to do about it?” His smirk said that the system of which he was a part would protect him.

This week, Jenna Ryan, the wealthy woman who flew a private plane to be in D.C. on Jan. 6 exhibited “the smirk” again as she declared – as she has before – that she is sure she will not go to jail for what she did on that day “because I am White.” Specifically, she said her race and physical appearance (she referred to her blonde hair) would essentially be her “stay out of jail” cards, according to The Huffington Post.

And she is correct.

This American justice system is anything but just. It was created to keep certain people under control. When White people have not liked certain laws for example, the law that outlawed segregation in public schools, they simply ignored them. Historian Dr. Greg Carr reminded people this week that after the historic integration of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957, public schools across the state shut down rather than integrate. That did not mean that White students loss learning time; Whites formed private schools to which they sent their children, but Black students were unable to continue their education for some time.

This country’s foundation and infrastructure were created to support White people, and they do just that. Many Whites believe the practice to be correct and believe that because of their whiteness, the law does not apply to them. They believe that they can do what they want and not face consequences.

That reality makes them smirk.

Their ability to sidestep and avoid accountability for the wrongs they do is the epitome of white privilege. Loosed in these present days, it is helping to give too many Whites a sense of entitlement that will not end well for any of us.

And it reminds the rest of us that in this country, there is no real justice.

Rev. Dr. Susan K. Smith is the founder and director of Crazy Faith Ministries. She is available for speaking. And she is an award-winning author for her latest book, “With Liberty and Justice for Some: The Bible, the Constitution, and Racism in America,” available through all booksellers. Contact her at revsuekim@sbcgloba.net.