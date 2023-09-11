Soul Rep Theatre Company and Echo Theatre are partnering to bring Tori Sampson’s poignant play Cadillac Crew to the North Texas community. The play tells the story of four activists working in a Virginia civil rights office during the height of the Civil Rights Movement who wonder whether the proclamation of equality amongst mankind includes women. The play is both thought-provoking, funny, and inspiring, reclaiming the stories of the forgotten leaders who blazed the trail for desegregation and women’s rights. Tickets are available now at EchoTheatre.org and SoulRepTheatre.org.

Live Performances at the Bath House Cultural Center located at 521 E Lawther Dr.

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances Sept. 15 – 30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Understudy Performance Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.