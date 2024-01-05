The beginning of a new year is often associated with increased interest in gym memberships, at-home workout equipment and programs designed around living a healthier lifestyle. As consumers recover from holiday celebrations, the new year offers plenty of opportunities to help shed those extra servings of stuffing. However, it is important to remain mindful of con artists who take advantage of shopper trends for their own gain and to keep realistic fitness goals that can be carried throughout the year.

Online searches for ‘workout equipment’ typically peak in late December or early January as consumers begin to outfit their homes to pursue their fitness goals. Unfortunately, the increased interest in these products has also something scammers take advantage of, shifting their tactics from fraudulent holiday gifts to exercise equipment. Better Business Bureau has also received reports of ‘miracle products,’ often provided in a pill or powder, that would guarantee the user would lose a certain amount of weight in a certain timeframe. Advertisements for these products often claim the user will not have to alter their diet or change their exercise routine, appealing to a wide range of consumers. However, many of these products often come with a monthly subscription that is difficult to cancel.

Consumer reports to BBB in 2023:

Dallas – June

“I saw an ad on Facebook about these Keto Gummies, and I wanted to lose weight. They showed a video of Shark Tank where all the hosts tried them. When I clicked onto the hyperlink, it took me to a website where it stated five bottles would be $150. I then saw that the price changed to $199.88 when I looked at my bank account. That was in May. Now in June, I saw a charge for the same amount for $199.88 and I didn’t purchase another order for these gummies. I couldn’t go back to the site since it showed as no domain, so I called my bank, closed my credit card, and disputed the transaction.”

San Antonio – February

“I was offered a deal for a weight scale, only $6.45 for shipping and handling. I ended up being charged an extra $72.97 which I never agreed to. It came through this email: ‘Get a Free Fitness Scale! Just pay shipping and handling. This is not your average one-dimensional scale! It provides a comprehensive guide into your total wellness including weight, muscle mass, protein, bone mass, water content, body fat ratio & more. It also helps you set and reach goals and keeps you motivated along the way. Get Yours Now!’”

El Paso – July

“As I was searching on the market for a Pilates reformer machine, I found [this website]. They advertised a variety of branded equipment at a discounted price. I decided to purchase a reformer from them. The photos on their website [led me] to believe I was purchasing a Ciga Pilates Reformer. Once the payment went through, it took two and half months for me to receive the order. As soon as I opened the box, I knew they sent me an item that did not match the photos and did not match the measurements provided on their website. I realized they sent me a counterfeit item. Right away, I contacted them and asked for a refund, which they refused to provide me.”

Better Business Bureau provided the following tips to get the most out of your new year fitness goals while avoiding scams:

Ask questions about limited free trials.

Gyms often give a one-week free pass for potential members, and at-home programs provide a trial period to allow consumers to determine if it is the right fit for their fitness goals. If interested in a gym membership, spend the time to realistically determine what time of the day you would be available to dedicate toward exercise and visit the gym during these times to see how crowded it is or if there is a wait for equipment you would typically use in your workout routine. Check to see if limited trials are offered for any classes or specialized programs.

Don’t feel coerced.

Do not give in to high-pressure sales tactics to join a workout program immediately or make a purchase online without first researching the seller or business. A reputable gym or program will give you enough time to read the contract thoroughly, tour the facilities and make an informed decision. Be especially wary of claims that seem too good to be true, such as a guarantee of losing a large amount of weight extremely quickly.

Calculate the true costs.

Gyms and at-home workout or dietary programs often use introductory offers to encourage new members, especially in the new year. However, the price could go up more than you budgeted once the initial period is over. Make sure to read the contract and expenses carefully and understand the regular monthly fees and what they include.

Understand the terms.

Read the contract carefully before signing and make sure that all verbal promises made by a salesperson are in writing. Pay close attention to the cancellation and renewal policies. Some programs may charge a cancellation fee or will automatically renew your contract at the end of its term.

Be wary of too-good-to-be-true products and deals.

Branded workout gear at prices significantly less than what can be found at an authorized retailer is a red flag of a potential scam. While it may be appealing to buy in to dietary programs or nutritional supplements that promise amazing results, exercise caution, and trust your gut. Losing 20 pounds in two weeks may sound great, but is hardly ever a realistic goal, and may put more stress on your body than is healthy.

Use a credit card when shopping online.

BBB strongly recommends using a credit card for all online purchases rather than a debit card, wire transfer or unprotected mobile banking app transaction. In case of a fraudulent seller or business purchase, credit cards offer additional protection and the ability to cancel charges than other forms of payment.

Visit BBB.org for more tips on how to have a fraud-free new year.