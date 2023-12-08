The Full Gospel Holy Temple Helping Hand Outreach will host its annual Dr. Shirley Murray’s Helping Hand Drive-Thru Free Grocery Giveaway event Dec. 16. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church located, located at 39727 West LBJ Freeway and at 1 p.m. at Garland Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, located at 308 E. Kingsley Road.

Both distribution events will be contactless, with volunteers placing all items in vehicles. No registration or proof of residency is required. Grocery baskets are available for up to 1300 families, and the giveaway is open to all individuals and families.

The Helping Hand Outreach was founded by the late Dr. Shirley Murray in 1981 as one of the first citywide community-giving organizations in the metroplex to provide food and clothing for those who were homeless, underprivileged, or simply in need. This organization has provided food to thousands of families annually for over four decades.

“As a faith-based organization, this is an opportunity to meet the natural needs of our community and show Christ’s love as we continue the more than 40-year legacy of community giving through the Helping Hands Outreach ministry,” stated a representative. “The Helping Hands is a noted community organization of the Full Gospel Holy Temple church founded in 1981 by the late Dallas humanitarian and religious icon Dr. Shirley Murray, who distributed food, clothing, and toys to thousands in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex for nearly four decades.’

The community outreach effort has continued under Apostle Herman Murray and his wife, first lady Daniele Murray, who worked alongside Murray until she died in 2020.

The organization touts a general service of over 1,200 families during the annual event. Organization interested in partnering or supporting the effort can call 972-572-3448 or visit http://www.fght.org for more information.