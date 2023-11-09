Consumer Education Specialist

Scammers have been using the names of FTC employees, including the FTC Inspector General Andrew Katsaros, to scam people into sending money or giving up their personal information.

Here’s what everyone needs to know:

The FTC won’t threaten people or demand a payment. If anyone gets a letter with the name of an FTC commissioner or staff member that threatens some dire consequence if the person dosen’t pay immediately, it’s a scam. Don’t pay. The same goes for threatening callers that claim to be from the FTC.

The FTC doesn’t give out prizes. If someone contacts you claiming to be from the FTC and said you need to pay to get your prize, it’s a scam.

FTC employees won’t identify themselves with a badge number. If someone claiming to work for the FTC gives a badge number, it’s a scam. Especially if they then ask you for money.

Don’t respond to someone who said they’re from the FTC and demands money, is threatening or asks for personal or financial information. Report them to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.