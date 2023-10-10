The Global Black Impact Summit is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

The summit, themed Black Excellence: Unveiling the Untapped Potential, will take place in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

Aprille J. Ericsson, a distinguished aerospace engineer and passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields, will be a keynote speaker at this prestigious event.

Ericsson is a trailblazer in aerospace engineering, renowned for her ground breaking work in NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Throughout her illustrious career, she has actively shattered barriers, leaving an indelible mark in a field where diversity remains underrepresented. Her extensive accomplishments include significant contributions to satellite technology, satellite servicing and spacecraft design.

Attendees will have an opportunity to hear inspiring thought-leaders who continue to pave the way for Black Excellence. The summit will serve as a platform to unveil the boundless potential that resides within the Black community.For more information, visit www.globalblackimpact.com.