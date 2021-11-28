Skylar Wesley becomes the first Cedar Hill ISD Teen Superintendent

Special to The Dallas Examiner

CEDAR HILL – Skylar Wesley, a junior at Cedar Hill High School was selected to the new role of Cedar Hill Independent School District Teen Superintendent at CHISD Board of Trustees Meeting, Monday.

As a teen superintendent, she will be a liaison between the administration and the scholars at the district’s campuses.

“I am excited to be the Teen Superintendent – to speak for more people, work on solutions and to address concerns,” Wesley said.

The process was an in-depth effort that involved an application, references and two interviews.

“Skylar Wesley exemplifies the character and integrity to become the first CHISD Teen Superintendent,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “She will play a key role in communicating directly with the scholars at each CHISD Campus.”

In addition to her academic success, Wesley competes in tennis for Cedar Hill. Outside of school, she is involved in her church Zion Apostolic Temple in Dallas and also excels at Taekwondo. She works part-time at Momentum Family Chiropractic in Cedar Hill.

Wesley plans to attend TCU or Texas Southern with a career goal of becoming a dentist. Given this new opportunity, Wesley hasn’t ruled out one day becoming a superintendent.