Akilah Ellis-Bullard restores breast cancer survivors one service at a time

Special to The Dallas Examiner

DESOTO – More than 100,000 women undergo a mastectomy as a result of breast cancer each year. To help survivors regain their confidence and navigate life after mastectomy, Akilah Ellis-Bullard is helping women take steps forward in this experience through the use of her own unique talents and skills.

Ellis-Bullard, a 2012 DeSoto High School graduate, said her current success in launching this service was the result of the foundation for lifelong learning and achievement she received as a student in DeSoto ISD.

“DeSoto shaped me into the person I am today by instilling in me the value of hard work, the importance of networking, and the discipline to never stop learning,” said Ellis-Bullard of the foundations learned in athletics and in various clubs she was a part of as a student.

More specifically, she recalled the lessons she learned in athletics and in various clubs she was a part of as a student. Recalling the teacher who had the greatest impact on her, Ellis-Bullard gave credit to Douglas Cox, her former teacher who taught AP Language and Composition, for pushing and challenging her.

“His class motivated me to grow as a person and be open to always learning. It didn’t matter if we were learning through reading, traveling or writing, Mr. Cox simply wanted us to be motivated to learn, and I will always be grateful for that,” she said.

Ellis-Bullard said her ultimate goal is to just make a difference.

She went on to study nursing at the University of Texas at Arlington where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, graduating in 2017.

Afterward, she began her career as an operating room nurse at the Dallas Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I worked with a plastic surgeon who helped veteran breast cancer patients with breast implants and mastectomies,” she reflected. “Seeing the breast cancer patients’ emotional state while going through chemo, surgery and learning to embrace their new bodies, motivated me to pursue certification in paramedical tattooing.”

Paramedical tattooing is a relatively new concept, an advanced form of permanent cosmetic ink used to restore a person’s physical appearance by camouflaging scars or stretch marks, mimicking hair, recoloring skin that has lost its pigmentation, or restoring the appearance of certain body parts.

Physical changes experienced following an illness, injury or surgery, can impact a person’s sense of self-worth. In an effort to feel “normal” again, a growing number of people are turning to paramedical tattooing as a solution.

“I enrolled in a course to learn about the anatomy of the body after breast cancer surgery, as well as how to apply the 3D anatomical replacement and color to match the skin based on race and ethnicity,” Ellis-Bullard said. “Following my training, I honed my abilities and began working with breast cancer survivors to help them regain confidence and overcome insecurities.”

Her early experiences alongside the breast cancer surgeon at the VA Hospital gave way to the launch of her paramedical services business, Inked by Malaya, where she provides this unique and meaningful service among others including scar camouflage, post-surgical belly button enhancement and ombre brow services.

“I love what I do, and my clients help me stay motivated and driven. As a result, I’m always learning about better ways to provide the most realistic look for survivors,” she said.

In addition to her paramedical services, she also provides information and awareness at breast cancer educational events. Breast cancer or other patients interested in her service can contact her at akilah@inkedbymalaya.com.