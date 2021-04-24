Carol’s Daughter launches Love Delivered, a commitment to combating the Black maternal health crisis

PRNewswire

NEW YORK – Focused on raising awareness of the Black maternal health crisis, Carol’s Daughter, a brand built on the love between a mother and daughter, and its founder, beauty pioneer Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, the world-renowned doula Latham Thomas, announced Love Delivered.

Mama Glow is a global maternal health company with a mission to transform the landscape of birth through their professional doula training programs. The Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice through education, advocacy and the arts.

Launched during Black Maternal Health Week – from April 11 to April 17 – Love Delivered has focused on raising awareness of the Black maternal health crisis in the United States and the importance of advocates and doulas at the times when Black birthing people and babies are most vulnerable – before, during and after birth.

“I was blessed to have a doula who recognized my needs and spoke to me and up for me in so many ways,” Price explained. “The experience showed me the importance of advocacy, because so many times Black women are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives. With Love Delivered, and through the partnership with Latham and the Mama Glow Foundation, we have an opportunity to start to turn the tide on this crisis. Latham is someone I’ve known and admired for years and I love that we can come together as Black women, and take a stand for other Black women, ensuring their voices are heard, their needs are addressed, and their lives are saved.”

Maternal mortality in the United States is at an all-time high, with Black people being disproportionately affected, regardless of age or level of education. In fact, Black mothers/birthing people are between three to four times more likely to die due to childbirth or childbirth related causes than their White counterparts – with 60% of these deaths classified as preventable.

Because of the disproportionately damaging effects on our community, Love Delivered will work over the next three years, to positively impact the lives of Black birthing people and babies by raising awareness about Black maternal health amongst 100 Million people and directly engaging 10,000 people to be advocates.

“The movement for Black lives has to start before birth because there are forces working against us before we are born. In addition to demanding systemic change, for us to truly make a difference, we need to empower birthing people along the childbearing continuum with resources, guidance and advocacy tools to support their birth village and the larger community,” Thomas stated. “Birth is meant to be a joyful and transcendent experience, we have the opportunity to work together to restore safety, dignity and strive towards equity in birth.”

Love Delivered will empower, support and show love to Black birthing people and babies when they need it most through robust outreach programing including:

Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families.

Access to doula support and information on doula services in their area.

Resources and tools for partners and supporters to create positive birthing experiences for Black birthing people.

Community building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences.

Amplifying the stories of those who have had challenging experiences, in an effort to educate and prevent these near misses from happening to others.

Love Delivered self-care deliveries.

Scholarship opportunities and information for upcoming Mama Glow Professional Doula Training programs.

To become an advocate, visit https://www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered.