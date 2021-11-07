City of Dallas partnership to bring urgent care clinic to Oak Cliff

Special to The Dallas Examiner

The city of Dallas and the Advance Community Fund have partnered together to bring the Marsalis Urgent Care Clinic to the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Glendale. The clinic would provide care to residents in a medically underserved area, as well as senior citizens and those suffering from chronic health conditions.

“The city is committed to its promise to prioritize growth and prosperity to residents in southern Dallas,” Chief Economic Development Officer Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson said. “This clinic and the access to health services it will provide is another step forward in helping the city’s most underserved populations thrive.”

Located in the Glendale Shopping Center, Dr. D.G. Edwards leased the property in June 2020. Construction will be funded by a loan from the Advance Community Fund and a grant from the city of Dallas.

Edwards worked in the Oak Cliff area until he closed his practice in 2001 when he relocated to Lancaster to work in emergency medicine. He later decided to return after seeing a need for resources in the medically underserved area.

“The Marsalis Avenue Urgent Care Clinic is a move in the right direction for Southern Dallas, and I am excited to have a second chance to serve those who need health care the most,” Edwards said. “By opening an easily accessible, seven days a week clinic we’ll be able to improve access for not just the community but working families as well.”

In order to help secure full financing for the project, the city connected Edwards with the Advance Community Fund, an emerging Community Development Financial Institution, which assists with economic development in low to moderate-income areas.

The Advance Community Fund is a recent venture by Chairman and CEO Michael Yorba to develop affordable housing, medical clinics and grocery stores in southern Dallas.

“We are a group of concerned and committed corporate citizens doing our part with the city of Dallas to help cost-burdened citizens find affordable health care,” Yorba said. “We endeavor to work with partners like Edwards who have positive intent, integrity and the will to serve the community, in order to create economic mobility and community revitalization that benefits underserved communities.”

Construction and renovation on the new clinic is anticipated to start immediately and the grand opening is expected in early 2022.

“The addition of the Glendale Medical Center is a tremendous investment in the health and welfare of our community – especially in the 75216 ZIP code,” Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold of District 4 said. “This center will begin to close the gap for medical care that has plagued the community for years. This is a giant step towards health care equity.”

