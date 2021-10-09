HHSC encourages breast cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Special to The Dallas Examiner

AUSTIN – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed in order to raise awareness about breast cancer and provide education about prevention, screening and treatments.

Breast cancer became the most common cancer globally. This is accounting for 12% of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

To bring awareness to breast cancer, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission encouraged women to get screened regularly for the disease.

“Many of us have delayed life-saving screenings like mammograms during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is understandable. But after 19 months it’s so important to get back on track with regular breast cancer screening,” said Lindsay Rodgers, HHSC associate commissioner for Health and Developmental Services. “Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.”

The American Cancer Society recommended that women ages 45 to 54 get a mammogram annually, while women ages 55 and older get checked at least once every two years. Women with extra risk factors could start annual screenings at age 40.

HHSC’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Services Program has helped fund clinics across the state to provide free breast cancer screening and diagnostic services such as clinical breast examinations, mammograms and breast biopsies to eligible women. BCCS also provides funding for cervical cancer screenings and treatment for precancerous cervical conditions.

Last year, the program helped more than 26,600 women, including more than 15,000 women who received breast cancer services. Uninsured and underinsured Texas women who have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible to apply for BCCS. Additional eligibility requirements can be found here.

October breast cancer awareness observation dates:

Oct. 13 – Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Oct. 15 – National Mammography Day

Oct. 20 – Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day – also known as BRA Day

To learn more about women’s health programs and services offered, visit http://www.healthytexaswomen.org or dial 2-1-1.