HHSC to host virtual conference on developmental disabilities in children throughout March

Special to The Dallas Examiner

There are an estimated 485,000 children with intellectual or other developmental disabilities in the state of Texas. The Office of Disability Prevention for Children has worked to prevent developmental disabilities while seeking to minimize the losses developmental disabilities cause, especially in infants and young children. It has also strived to prevent intellectual and developmental disabilities in infants and children from conception to age 12 through provider and public education, partnerships with other state agencies and stakeholders and evaluating state efforts to prevent developmental disabilities.

During National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Disability Prevention for Children is hosting a free statewide virtual conference featuring a series of weekly webinars on prevention, identification and diagnosis and early intervention with developmental disabilities in children.

“We are focusing on early identification and diagnoses, prevention of disabilities and promotion of health and wellness for children with intellectual or developmental disabilities,” said Joe Perez, Texas HHS interim deputy executive commissioner of Health, Developmental and Independence Services. “We will equip parents, caregivers, health care professionals and all Texans with strategies for preventing disabilities in children where possible, while raising awareness of the many services offered by HHSC and the wider community.”

The virtual conference will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including community-based organizations, government, health care professionals, educators, families, caregivers and others to discuss and learn about strategies for implementing positive change in the lives of children and families across Texas. Several state and national prevention professionals will share information about current trends, initiatives and practical information for attendees.

The first session was held Tuesday. The remaining virtual sessions are listed below:

Session 2 – Tuesday, March 16: Prevention of disabilities caused by childhood injuries by raising awareness and implementing strategies to promote safety.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4850754342983496976

Session 3 – Tuesday, March 23: Early identification and diagnosis of disabilities to ensure early intervention, treatment and related services.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4010333834199916304

Session 4 – Tuesday, March 30: Promotion of mental health wellness in children with intellectual and development disabilities.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5869375999815694096

Find the full conference agenda and register for all four virtual sessions at https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXHHSC/bulletins/2c2dbe9.

Continuing education credits for multiple disciplines can be earned for attending this event.

Learn more about the Office of Disability Prevention for Children on the https://hhs.texas.gov/about-hhs/process-improvement/improving-services-texans/office-disability-prevention-children-odpc.