Johnson & Johnson vision announces The 13% Promise to eliminate inequities of people of color in the eye care industry

Jacksonville, Fla. – Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, on Sept. 16 announced a collaboration with Black EyeCare Perspective, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to redefining the color of the eyecare industry 1% at a time. As part of the collaboration, Johnson & Johnson Vision signed The 13% Promise, an initiative to increase equity and representation in the eye care industry and in optometry schools by increasing the number of Black students to mirror the 13% of Black people in the U.S. population.

Currently, only 3.2% of students and 3.8% of faculty in optometry colleges are Black or African American, and this number drops to only 1.8% among practicing optometrists, according to data from Black EyeCare Perspective. Johnson & Johnson Vision is the first major eye health company to sign the initiative, furthering a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through awareness, education and empowerment in collaboration with associations, public and community organizations.

The company will contribute to the initiative by continuing to:

Support sponsorships and new programs to improve representation of people of color in optometry.

Bring more diversity and equity into the eye care industry.

Create more culturally relevant information and eye health education materials.

“As one of the largest eye health companies, we have an opportunity to drive change and bring more diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry for the greater good of the many patients and doctors we serve,” said Thomas Swinnen, president of Johnson & Johnson Vision North America branch. “Our partnership with Black EyeCare Perspective is one of the many ways we can further support the future of optometry and work together to create quality, equitable experiences along with healthier outcomes across communities.”

The 13% Promise 2025 goals:

13% of students in optometry identify as African American.

13% of company speaker bureau’s identify as African American.

13% of marketing budget spent on African Americans.

13% of executive level positions filled by African Americans.

13% of frame lines designed for and by African Americans.

13% of the faculty at colleges identify as African American.

13% of donations going toward African American lead organizations.

To learn more about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit JJVision.com. To participate in the 13% Promise, visit https://blackeyecareperspective.com/the-13-promise.