(The Dallas Examiner) – While the holidays are a time for joy and celebration for many, injuries or deaths resulting from toys, decorations and other causes occur far too frequently.

Every hour, a child in the U.S. dies from an intentional injury. The cause of death for children less than 1-year-old being suffocation. For children ages 1 to 4 it is drowning. and children 5 to 19 die from injuries associated with motor vehicles.

Unintentional childhood injuries

“Accidents happen. They’re a part of the human experience. However, as most of us know, most accidents can be prevented,” Jay Smith, children’s health strategy manager with Texas Health and Human Services Commission stated during a recent webinar – Injury Prevention in Infants and Children During the Holidays hosted by the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Disability Prevention for Children.

Unintentional falls are the leading cause of injuries for all groups less than 24 years of age. For children aged 15 or younger, the second leading cause of injuries is an unintentional strike by or against an object.

Falls are the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. for children aged 14 and younger. Approximately 8,000 children are treated daily in U.S. emergency rooms for fall-related injuries. This adds up to almost 2.8 million children per year.

Suggested tips for preventing falls include keeping babies and young children strapped in when using high chairs, infant carriers, swings and strolls; moving chairs, cribs and other furniture away from the windows for children that are crawling and climbing; using a stationary activity center instead of a baby walker; and supervise babies and young children around swimming pools and playgrounds.

“A few weeks ago, a small child fell out of a window in an apartment in New York. Fortunately, the child survived. But a few weeks later, a 3-year-old in Florida died after falling from a four-story window. Unfortunately, these incidents are too common,” Smith expressed.

Bicycles and helmet safety

Annually, bicycles are associated with nearly 300 deaths and 400,000 injuries for children under the age of 15. Properly fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries by at least 45%. Despite this, less than half of children aged 14 and under wear a bike helmet.

Suggested tips to decrease or prevent the chances of injury while riding a bicycle, children should wear a properly fitted helmet, avoid riding in the streets, use hand signals and follow the rules of the road, parents should ride with their children, and children should wear bright colors and use lights, especially when riding at night and in the morning.

Fires and hazards

Approximately 1,030 children aged 14 and under were injured annually due to home fires, and nearly 200 children died annually from home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

A dry tree can catch fire and burn faster than a newspaper. From 2010 to 2012, there was an estimated annual average of 200 fires where the Christmas tree was the first item ignited, resulting in 10 deaths, 20 injuries, and $17 million in property loss.

“That’s why it’s so important to turn the lights off, make sure that we unplug the lights from the tree, the tree gets plenty of water,” Smith cautioned.

Other safety tips include: choosing decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant; keeping candles away from decorations and other items that can burn; replacing any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections; and some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, both not both.

To maintain fire safety in the kitchen, parents should maintain a kid-free zone while cooking, be sure to keep hot liquids and food out of children’s reach, use back burners when cooking and be sure pot and pan handles are faced away from the front of the stovetops, and always supervise young children when they are cooking.

Button batteries

“Each year in the United States, more than 2,800 kids are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button batteries,” he said.

Tip: Coin lithium battery-controlled devices should be kept out of the sight and reach of children. Loose batteries should be locked away. In the event you suspect your child has ingested a battery, go to the hospital immediately.

Toy Safety

“Each year, every three minutes, a child is treated in a U.S. emergency department for a toy-related injury,” said Kynthia Brooks, program development specialist for the HHSC Office of Disability Prevention for Children.

She suggested that before shopping for toys, consider the child’s age, interest and skill level. Brooks advised that toys with small parts be kept away from children under the age of 3.

“You may want to buy them a toy that’s a little more advanced. Please don’t do that. Cause you don’t want them ingesting or misusing the toy that’s not for its proper use,” she warned.

Brooks directed parents to https://www.recalls.gov before purchasing toys to ensure the product is safe and has not been recalled.

To prevent choking parents should avoid purchasing marbles, coins, balls, and games with balls that are 1.75 inches in diameter or less. Check toys for a baby or toddler and ensure they are unbreakable and strong enough to withstand chewing. Hand-me-down and homemade toys should be checked carefully before use.

Other tips include: checking toys carefully for small parts that can be pulled or broken off; toys with string or cord attachments longer than seven inches pose a strangle hazard; checking for warning labels; and staying alert around balloons, button batteries, and small balls. Additional holiday safety tips can be found at https://getparentingtips.com.