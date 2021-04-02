Rising Excellence, A world premiere on resilience of the Women’s Suffrage Movement

Special to The Dallas Examiner

Rising Excellence, presented by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DBDT: Encore! will return with three dramatic performances; Nineteenth, Slump and Shedding Skin.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company that engages the cross-cultural community through contemporary modern dance presented from the African American experience.

The virtual performance will be available to view On-Demand April 17 at 7 p.m. through April 18 at 11:50 p.m.

The highlight of the program, Nineteenth, is a new work that explores the Women’s Suffrage Movement. It was originally scheduled for April 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The premier was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Choreographed by Nycole Ray, it explores the personal struggles of women as they balance families, work and other commitments with their pursuit of equality in today’s world.

In Slump, Joshua L. Peugh restages his romantic comedy that traces the trials and tribulations of courtship. Peugh is the founder and artistic director of Dark Circles Contemporary Dance.

“Movements are simultaneously strenuous and fluid, harsh and delicate, serious and amusing,” said the Broad Street Review, describing it as “Floppy. Flumpy. Slumpy.”

Shedding Skin hits on various emotional levels as the dancers move through the strenuous and athletic work by Jess Hendricks of New York. Hendricks’ credits include choreographing the New York musicals The Shaggs and The Book of the Dun Cow, as well as the movie musical Free Fall.

The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation is the presenting sponsor of the performance, and the choreography sponsors are Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger and The 19th Amendment Centennial Fund.

Group tickets are also available at https://www.dbdt.com.