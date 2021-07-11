Black Voices, Black Stories: Three literary treasures for summer

Family Features

As discussions surrounding race continue to evolve across the nation, Black voices and stories can provide new perspectives for readers. Whether it’s an engaging fictional tale or a historical novel recounting a moment of American heroism, these books offer captivating insight and inspiration to readers of all backgrounds.

Black authors play an important role in literature by offering unique points of view. In some cases, their writings illuminate cultural experiences with an authentic, unfiltered viewpoint. Other works celebrate the accomplishments of Black heroes whose stories may otherwise go untold.

These selections, written by Black authors to elevate Black voices, are top picks for summer reading. Find more literature that illuminates Black voices in America at https://www.facebook.com/williammorrowbooks.

A summer that blends past and present

Author Sunny Hostin, Emmy Award winner, renowned lawyer and journalist, The View cohost and New York Times bestselling, debuted her novel, Summer on the Bluffs. It chronicles a life-changing summer on the exclusive beaches of Oak Bluffs, a Black community in Martha’s Vineyard. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, three found sisters uncover secrets in this picturesque town that is a mecca for Black society, all while protecting their own truths. Reunited for one last golden summer together, the three vie to be the chosen heir of their godmother’s beach house.

Sisters united in wartime service

Kaia Alderson’s novel, Sisters in Arms, reveals the untold, true story of the Six Triple Eight, the all-Black Postal Battalion of the Women’s Army Corps, which made a dangerous voyage to Europe to ensure American servicemen received word from their loved ones. The novel explores what life was like for the first all-Black women’s unit permitted to deploy overseas during World War II. It’s a heartfelt look at a mission many were determined to see fail, but also a powerful message of courage, friendships, romances, failed promises of desegregation – despite Mary McCleod Bethune’s efforts to prevent it – and, ultimately, triumph.

From Slavery to Wealth and Power

Island Queen is a sweeping historical novel based on the true-life story of Dorothy “Doll” Kirwan Thomas, a determined Black woman who rose from slavery to become one of the wealthiest and most powerful landowners in the colonial West Indies. After buying her freedom and securing the same for her sister and mother, Thomas’s ambition drove her from the bustling port cities of the West Indies to the forbidden drawing rooms of London’s elite. With each page, author Vanessa Riley paints a portrait of a larger-than-life woman who left her mark on history.