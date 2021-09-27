Change is Brewing across the nation one ice cream scoop at a time

PRNewswire

Ben & Jerry’s, an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world’s best ice cream, recently unveiled its newest Limited Batch flavor, Change is Brewing. It was created to help transform the nation’s approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs. The ice cream contains a cool combination of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies.

Change is Brewing is part of the company’s ongoing work to advance racial justice, calling for the nation to divest from a broken criminal legal system and invest in services that help communities thrive, like mental health treatment, counseling, substance use treatment and health care.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to grassroots groups working to transform public safety in America.

The company has joining more than 70 other organizations in supporting The People’s Response Act, landmark legislation introduced by Congresswoman Cori Bush. The legislation was written to transform a system that disproportionately criminalizes Black and Brown people into a system that provides resources to help every community, and especially communities of color, thrive.

“We appreciate Congresswoman Cori Bush for having the courage and vision to introduce the People’s Response Act, legislation that would boldly transform public safety in America,” said Jabari Paul, U.S. activism manager for Ben & Jerry’s. “We’ve come to understand that public safety is also a matter of public health. Congresswoman Bush’s legislation begins to make that important link by creating a public safety division within the Department of Health and Human Services.”

The act was developed in partnership with community organizers, grassroots organizations, and movement partners, including the Movement for Black Lives – also known as M4BL.

“The Movement for Black Lives welcomes Ben & Jerry’s support of The People’s Response Act, which would expand a new vision for public safety rooted in public health; and their investment in local organizations working every day in service of a new future for Black people,” said Monifa Bandele, member of the leadership of M4BL’s Policy Table. “Now is the time for Congress to embrace bold, courageous leadership and join Congresswoman Cori Bush in co-sponsoring The People’s Response Act and ensuring its final passage.”

The coffee flavor in the ice cream was from BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee company that gives 5% of its profits to initiatives that support youth in need. Greyston Bakery, a values-led supplier and longtime Ben & Jerry’s partner, provided the fudge brownies. The bakery has an “open hiring” policy that provides opportunities for people facing barriers to employment. On the pint, Black multi-disciplinary artist Laci Jordan paints a colorful picture of what the world might look like when Black people feel safe and all communities can thrive.

The flavor was the company’s second initiative designed to champion Black lives.

In May, the progressive ice cream maker bolstered its certified vegan, non-dairy almond milk and sunflower-butter based offerings, by unveiling a brand-new non-dairy flavor while four of the most iconic fan favorites to the Non-Dairy line up.

The new flavor, Change the Whirled, was created in partnership with freedom fighter Colin Kaepernick. Additionally, 100% of Kaepernick’s proceeds go to Know Your Rights Camp, the nonprofit organization he co-founded that works to fight systemic oppression against Black and Brown people. This work had the ice cream maker clamoring to collaborate. To honor Kaepernick’s veganism, as well as the burgeoning company’s fans increasingly asking for non-dairy offerings, the flavor featured a sunflower butter caramel base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

The fan favorites included: Tonight Dough starring Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert’s Americone Dream, Karamel Sutra and Phish Food.

“Ever since we launched our first Non-Dairy flavors, we wanted to provide some of our classics and a few unique flavors that are only available as Non-Dairy,” said Dena Wimette, Ben & Jerry’s Innovation Guru. “This year, we were honored to partner with Colin Kaepernick while also tapping into our Top 10 flavors with Americone Dream, Phish Food and Tonight Dough. All of the delicious and none of the dairy!”

Change is Brewing is available at participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops. All flavors are available on store shelves nationwide.