(The Dallas Examiner) – During this weekend celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, we should ask ourselves “What would Martin want us to do?”

In this time of crisis when our voices need to be heard, I constantly remember King’s sermon, Give Us the Ballot.

On May 17, 1957, King delivered the speech, Give Us the Ballot, during the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom gathering at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. He advocated that if Negroes were given the ballot, they would not have to ask the federal government to solve their problems because they would be able to solve them themselves.

Give Us the Ballot speech:

Mr. Chairman, distinguished platform associates, fellow Americans: Three years ago, the Supreme Court of this nation rendered in simple, eloquent and unequivocal language a decision which will long be stenciled on the mental sheets of succeeding generations. For all men of goodwill, this May 17 decision came as a joyous daybreak to end the long night of human captivity. It came as a great beacon light of hope to millions of disinherited people throughout the world who had dared only to dream of freedom. Unfortunately, this noble and sublime decision has not gone without opposition. This opposition has often risen to ominous proportions. Many states have risen up in open defiance. The legislative halls of the South ring loud with such words as “interposition” and “nullification.” But even more, all types of conniving methods are still being used to prevent Negroes from becoming registered voters. The denial of this sacred right is a tragic betrayal of the highest mandates of our democratic tradition. And so our most urgent request to the president of the United States and every member of Congress is to give us the right to vote. [Audience: Yes.]

Give us the ballot, and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights.

Give us the ballot, and we will no longer plead to the federal government for passage of an anti-lynching law; we will by the power of our vote write the law on the statute books of the South and bring an end to the dastardly acts of the hooded perpetrators of violence.

Give us the ballot [Audience: Give us the ballot], and we will transform the salient misdeeds of bloodthirsty mobs into the calculated good deeds of orderly citizens.

Give us the ballot [Audience: Give us the ballot], and we will fill our legislative halls with men of goodwill and send to the sacred halls of Congress men who will not sign a “Southern Manifesto” because of their devotion to the manifesto of justice.

Give us the ballot, and we will place judges on the benches of the South who will do justly and love mercy, and we will place at the head of the Southern states governors who will, who have felt not only the tang of the human, but the glow of the Divine.

Give us the ballot, and we will quietly and nonviolently, without rancor or bitterness, implement the Supreme Court’s decision of May 17, 1954.

At the time of this speech, we were fighting against many injustices – the right to vote being one of them.

We have made many gains since King’s speech in 1957, but we still have a long way to go.

Many sacrifices have been made so that we can vote.

We have the ballot now. Why are we not using it?

Mollie Finch Belt is the publisher of The Dallas Examiner and the daughter of Fred Finch Esq., the newspaper’s founder.