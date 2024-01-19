(The Dallas Examiner) – Medicare costs and coverage will go through many changes this year. The changes will expand care and make coverage more affordable. Medicare enrollees will continue to feel the effects of 2022’s historic drug law aimed at curbing what older Americans pay for prescription medications. But at the same time, beneficiaries will face higher premiums and deductibles.

Medicare Part A

“Anytime you’re admitted into the hospital, you may have a cost if you do not have other insurance that includes a supplement, that could include Medicaid. If you do not have other insurance, you will have a deductible,” Benefits Counselor Melinda Gardner explained during the recent Medicare Updates, Choosing Doctors and Other Provides webinar hosted by the Area Agency on Aging of North Central Texas.

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, hospice, inpatient rehabilitation and home health care services. In 2024, the Medicare Part A inpatient hospital deductible, if admitted to the hospital, will be $1,632. This is an increase of $32 from 2023. The Part A inpatient hospital deductible covers beneficiaries’ share of costs for the first 60 days of Medicare-covered inpatient hospital care in a benefit period. This year, beneficiaries must pay a coinsurance amount of $408 per day for the 61st through 90th day of hospitalization and $816 per day for lifetime reserve days, increasing from 2023.

Medicare Part B

Medicare Part B covers physicians’ services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health services, durable medical equipment, and certain medical and health services not covered by Medicare Part A.

The Social Security Act determines Medicare Part B’s yearly premium, deductible and coinsurance rates. For 2024, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $174.70, an increase of $9.80 from 2023. The 2024 deductible will be $240, an increase of $14 from 2023.

Medicare Part B will offer a new benefit for individuals with a kidney transplant. This is an immunosuppressive drug benefit, referred to as Part B-ID benefit, and is available to beneficiaries who do not have any other type of health insurance coverage. This includes state plans that cover immunosuppressive drugs. Individuals who have had a kidney transplant and are eligible for Part B-ID benefits could qualify for the Medicare savings program, which assists in paying the monthly premium.

The monthly premium for Part B is income-based.

Medicare Part D

People will also see changes to Medicare Part D, prescription drug coverage, whose deductible increased for 2024. This year, Texas’ average basic premium will be $28.37, less than the national base beneficiary premium of $34.70.

“These numbers are important if someone is possibly receiving assistance with their prescriptions, then they may be able to get some help based on that national base beneficiary premium amount,” Gardner said.

This year, people will pay 25% of covered generic or brand-name drugs if they are in the coverage gap. Depending on the prescription itself, this amount could be more or less than what the individual was paying before the coverage gap. As an additional change, there will be no copayment if someone reaches the catastrophic phase.

One month’s supply of any insulin product will be capped at $35.

Additional Changes

Telehealth services will continue to be available through 2024 at any location in the U.S., including from home; however, this will be discontinued at the end of 2024. After that, you must be in an office or medical facility in a rural area to get most telehealth services. There are some exceptions, for example, mental health services.

Medicare is expanding access to mental health services in 2024. For the first time, mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists are eligible to enroll as Medicare providers. Medicare will now cover intensive outpatient program services in hospitals, community mental health centers and other locations.

Medicare will continue to cover the COVID-19 vaccine and several tests and treatments.

This year, people with chronic pain, pain lasting at least three months, can get coverage for pain control and management.

It’s suggested that you complete a plan review each year to ensure you get the plan and coverage that works best for you.

Choosing doctors and other providers

Depending on your coverage, having a primary care doctor is good. There are different types of primary care doctors, each with a diverse background and area of focus, such as a family medicine doctor who provides health care for the entire family; an internal medicine doctor who cares for adults only; and an internal medicine-pediatrics doctor who are dual certified to care for children and adults.

Just because a provider is in-network does not mean they are a good fit for you. You may need to try multiple providers before finding one you trust and who fits your needs.

“Remember to trust yourself, do your research, and be in touch with your feelings about choosing a doctor. Not every doctor is going to work for you,” Benefits Counselor Assistant Felicia Warner advised.

To pay the least amount for your care, it’s best to see participating providers. Participating providers are providers that accept Medicare. With participating providers, Medicare pays 80% of the cost of care, and the beneficiary is responsible for the other 20%.

Anyone who needs assistance finding a provider, can call 1-800-633-4227 (1-800-MEDICARE) or use the Care Compare tool at https://www.medicare.gov. The website also offers additional information on the 2024 Medicare changes.

“Not all Medicare Advantage plans work the same way. Make sure you understand your plan’s network and coverage rules before enrolling,” Warner said.

With Medicare’s stand-alone prescription drug plan – Part D, Warner advised beneficiaries to choose an in-network pharmacy and to look for pharmacies with preferred cost sharing.