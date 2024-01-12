The city of Dallas MLK Celebration Week started Tuesday. MLK 2024 celebrations designates a time to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The week includes a day of reflection, prayer and dedication, job fair, equity indicator’s symposium, youth summit, candle lighting ceremony, community clean-up, scholarship and awards gala, and culminates with the annual MLK Day parade on Jan. 15.

“The 2024 MLK Celebration Week theme: “Dream the Impossible Dream: Arise and Pursue the Legacy,” encourages individuals to chase their most ambitious dreams and work towards leaving a lasting impact. It emphasizes the importance of perseverance and determination in overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness identical to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Candace Wicks, vice chair of the MLK Community Center Advisory Board.

Clara Brown-Trimble, chair of the MLK Community Center Advisory Board, echoed the heartfelt sentiments of Dr. King.

“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. Whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward,” she said. “In 2024 let us all Dream the Impossible Dream: Arise and Pursue the Legacy!”

The celebration will include the MLK Scholarship and Awards Gala on Jan. 13. Its goal is to support educational aspirations for Dallas students and honor residents whose contributions to their community reflect the legacy of King.

This year’s keynote speaker is Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes III, a pastor, leader, social activist and educator. He is also committed to and has devoted his life to economic justice and empowerment in underserved communities and touching and transforming the lives of the disenfranchised. For the past 40 years, Haynes has served as a visionary and innovative senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church. Under his servant leadership, the ministry and membership of the church has grown from less than 100 members in 1983 to over 13,000.

Haynes is also the new president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-mlk-gala-tickets-679447414507?aff=erelexpmlt.

To view the 2024 MLK Celebration Week events, https://dallasmlkcenter.com/mlk-celebration-week.