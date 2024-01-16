The 32nd Annual Foley MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, co-presented by Dallas ISD, was held at the historic McFarlin Auditorium at Southern Methodist University in Dallas on Jan. 12.

Incorporating ideals from Dr. King’s writings and speeches, eight fourth and fifth-grade Dallas ISD elementary school students presented original three-to-five-minute speeches addressing the topic: “How would Dr. King reflect on the 60 years since his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech?”

Aiden Body, a fourth grader from T.L. Marsalis Elementary School, the first-place winner in Dallas, reflected on Dr. King’s popular use of banking as a metaphor to talk about freedom, prosperity, and peace. “While many people have a positive amount in the bank for these things, minorities see a negative amount in their bank account,” said Aiden. “It’s time to go back to the bank and make things right. It’s all up to us to say something when someone is treated wrong.”

Jzairus Hopkins-Swanson, a fifth grader from Thomas Tolbert Elementary School, placed second in the competition, and Kennedy Smith, a fifth grader from Charles Rice Learning Center, placed third.

The event is presented, hosted and sponsored by Foley & Lardner LLP. In the spirit of learning and celebration, the event is designed to highlight the cultural diversity of the community, while recognizing and encouraging the writing and presentation skills of elementary school students. Nearly 100 students representing 17 Dallas ISD schools participated in the competition this year.

Southern Methodist University’s McFarlin Auditorium has a historical significance. On March 17, 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered an hour-long address to a packed house in SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium.

“Listening to these young students deliver speeches inspired by MLK, Jr. on a stage where Dr. King himself once stood felt like a journey through time, evoking the spirit and significance of that historic moment,” said Michael Newman, managing partner of Foley’s Dallas office. “Congratulations to Aiden for delivering an exceptionally impactful speech that embodied the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy. I’m proud of what Aiden and all of the finalists learned and accomplished during the course of this competition.”