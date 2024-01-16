Schedule of forums for Monday Night Politics for the March 5, 2024 Primary Election. All candidates have been invited to participate.

Monday, January 22, 2024

U.S. Representative District 32

Callie Butcher

Raja Chaudhry

Alex Cornwallis

Kevin Felder

Julie Johnson

Zachariah Manning

Jan McDowell

Justin A. Moore

Christopher Panayiotou

Brian Williams

State Senator District 16

Victoria Neave Criado

Nathan Johnson

State Representative District 100

Venton Jones

Sandra Crenshaw

Justice McFarlane

Barbara Mallory Caraway

State Representative District 109

Aicha Davis

Victoria Walto 

 

January 29 , 2024

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 11

Cory Carlyle

Kim Cooks

January 29, 2024

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 9

Tina Clinton

Theresa Bui Creevy

District Judge, 162nd Judicial District

Kim Bailey

Tracie Michelle Shelby

Sheriff

Marian Brown

Sam Mohamad

Rodney Thomas

Lupe Valdez

Roy Williams, Jr.

February 5, 2024

County Tax Assessor-Collector

                  John R. Ames

Elaine Campbell

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Theresa Marie Daniel

Andre Turner

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Derek Avery

John Wiley Price

 

February 12, 2024

U.S. Senator       

Collin Allred

Aaron Arguijo

Meri Gomez

Mark Gonzalez

Roland Gutierrez

  1. “Robert” Hassan

Steven J. Keough

Heli Rodriguez Prilliman

Carl Oscar Sherman

Thierry Tchenoko

U.S. Representative District 30

Jasmine Crockett

Jarred D. Davis

Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson

U.S. Representative District 33

Carlos Quintanilla

Marc Veasey

  

February 19, 2024

Republican Party Primary Candidates

U.S. Senator

            Ted Cruz

Holland “Redd” Gibson

RE (Refus) Lopez

U.S. Representative District 32

            David Blewett

Darrell Day

Jual Feria

Guirez “Gus” Khan

