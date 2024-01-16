Schedule of forums for Monday Night Politics for the March 5, 2024 Primary Election. All candidates have been invited to participate.
Monday, January 22, 2024
U.S. Representative District 32
Callie Butcher
Raja Chaudhry
Alex Cornwallis
Kevin Felder
Julie Johnson
Zachariah Manning
Jan McDowell
Justin A. Moore
Christopher Panayiotou
Brian Williams
State Senator District 16
Victoria Neave Criado
Nathan Johnson
State Representative District 100
Venton Jones
Sandra Crenshaw
Justice McFarlane
Barbara Mallory Caraway
State Representative District 109
Aicha Davis
Victoria Walto
January 29 , 2024
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 11
Cory Carlyle
Kim Cooks
January 29, 2024
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 9
Tina Clinton
Theresa Bui Creevy
District Judge, 162nd Judicial District
Kim Bailey
Tracie Michelle Shelby
Sheriff
Marian Brown
Sam Mohamad
Rodney Thomas
Lupe Valdez
Roy Williams, Jr.
February 5, 2024
County Tax Assessor-Collector
John R. Ames
Elaine Campbell
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Theresa Marie Daniel
Andre Turner
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Derek Avery
John Wiley Price
February 12, 2024
U.S. Senator
Collin Allred
Aaron Arguijo
Meri Gomez
Mark Gonzalez
Roland Gutierrez
- “Robert” Hassan
Steven J. Keough
Heli Rodriguez Prilliman
Carl Oscar Sherman
Thierry Tchenoko
U.S. Representative District 30
Jasmine Crockett
Jarred D. Davis
Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson
U.S. Representative District 33
Carlos Quintanilla
Marc Veasey
February 19, 2024
Republican Party Primary Candidates
U.S. Senator
Ted Cruz
Holland “Redd” Gibson
RE (Refus) Lopez
U.S. Representative District 32
David Blewett
Darrell Day
Jual Feria
Guirez “Gus” Khan