Across the State

Dallas ISD free curbside ‘grab ‘n go’ meals

To help fight hunger among children in our Dallas community during the holidays, Dallas ISD will provide curbside “grab ‘n go” meal service. The district will provide a week’s worth of meals to every child, 18 years and younger, at no charge.

The meal service is scheduled for Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Meals will include seven lunches and seven snacks.

Visit https://www.dallasisd.org/fcns to see participating school locations.

54th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot is Back on Thanksgiving Morning

The 54th annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, one of the largest multi-event races in the country, will take place in person once again Nov. 25. A tradition that takes place annually on Thanksgiving morning, the Turkey Trot allows participants to run or walk a 5K or 8-mile race starting in Downtown Dallas. There will be two in-person start times, at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., to allow people to choose the time that works best for them.

This year’s theme is “Thankful Together” with proceeds supporting the Y’s Community Health programs that help families dealing with diabetes, nutritional challenges and weight loss struggles.

Virtual options are available this year for those who feel more comfortable running the race in their neighborhood. Registration for both the in-person and virtual event is open up until the evening before Thanksgiving. To sign up, visit https://www.thetrot.org.

DART Launches three-year on-demand service for Joppa community residents

On Monday, Dallas Area Rapid Transit launched the Joppa Rides program, an on-demand transportation service for the neighborhood of Joppa for the next three years.

Funded by the city of Dallas to mitigate the impact of the closure of the current Linfield Road at-grade crossing, the program will serve residents of the Joppa neighborhood, located six miles southeast of Downtown Dallas.

All Joppa area residents are eligible for the program with registration and proof of residency. Once registered, residents will be able to book a ride to one of 15 designated neighborhood locations for drop-off and pickup. Residents can register online at https://www.dart.org/joppa or by mail.

The program will operate between 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and riders can book up to two free Uber trips per day.

To request a ride, a passenger must be at least 18 years of age. Anyone under that age must be accompanied by an adult. Each Joppa Rides Uber trip can include up to four people. Riders can book a trip online at m.Uber.com or they can make a same-day trip reservation over the phone at 214-515-7272. Riders can also call to schedule trips and request an accessible vehicle.

DART Announces Thanksgiving Holiday 2021 Service Schedule

Dallas Area Rapid Transit buses, light rail trains and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Nov. 25, and a Saturday schedule on Nov. 26 for North Texas riders.

The Trinity Railway Express will not operate Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 and will provide Saturday service Nov. 26.

DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes Nov. 27.

DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed Thursday through Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the four days will need to do so by Wednesday, Nov. 24. Customers can also schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at https://www.dart.org/paratransit.

On Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, the Inland Port GoLink Zone will operate on a Sunday schedule. There is no service in any of the other GoLink zones.

DART’s Customer Information Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and open Nov. 26. The administrative offices, Customer Care Center, and Lost and Found will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

Schedule information can be found at DART.org, TrinityRailwayExpress.org or by calling 214.979.1111.