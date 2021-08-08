Around the State

Special to The Dallas Examiner

Free rides for COVID vaccines to 50+

I Program is available for individuals over 50 that need a ride to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The free rides are on a first come first served basis and must be booked at least a day in advance. To schedule a ride, call 888-485-4223. The code is “Vaccinate Dallas.” For more information, visit https://aarp.org/ridedallas.

Dallas Arboretum ZimSculpt Exhibition

The creations of 100+ contemporary Zimbabwean sculptures are now on display through Aug. 8 The sculptures can be viewed at various times throughout the 60-acre Dallas Arboretum Gardens, located at 8525 Garland Road. Some of the sculptors will be on hand to describe their work. Some works are for sale. For registration and tickets visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org or call 214-515-6615.

Teen Late Friday Night Recreation Program

A social event for teens is now available every Friday night until fall from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 14 recreation centers, including: Beckley-Saner, Juanita Craft, Pleasant Oaks, Singing Hills, Thurgood Marshall, Harry Stone, Nash Davis, K. B. Polk, Pleasant Oaks and Zaragoza. Teens Organized and Prepared for Success – known as TOPS – is another free program for teens ages 13 – 17 that offers sports, games, tech, fitness and arts as positive nighttime activities. Contact 214-670-8847 for more information.

City of Dallas Traffic Safety Survey

Vision Zero is the name of a City of Dallas program designed to improve traffic safety. The community’s input is needed to help create new policies and identify the streets and intersections that are dangerous or needs improvement. To take the survey as www.dallascityhall.com/visionzero.

Dallas Lawyers Answer Legal Questions via E-Clinic

Volunteer attorneys will answer legal questions at no cost from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in August, via a LegalLine E-Clinic, sponsored by the Dallas Bar Association. To participate, complete the online form at https://tinyurl.com/dbalegalline. A volunteer attorney will call to provide up to 15 minutes of free legal advice. Space is limited. Registration will close at noon on the Tuesday prior.

The volunteer attorney will remain anonymous. Participants should watch for a call from an unknown number that should be labeled “No Caller ID” or similar. No attorney-client relationship will be established. Individuals may also receive referrals to local, legal or social service agencies. For legal assistance any time, contact the DBA’s Lawyer Referral Service at https://www.dallasbar.org/index.cfm?pg=LawyerReferralService.

ZWHJCOC Lunch & Learn Session: Home ownership in Dallas

Thor Erickson, area redevelopment manager for the city of Dallas, will present information on the programs offered by the City of Dallas Department of Housing Aug. 19 at noon at Frazier House, located at 4600 Spring Ave.

“Community Land Trust” is the topic, which will include the information needed as a homeowner or as heir of a homeowner in the city of Dallas. Through is position, Erickson has worked to advance equitable housing policies in the Department of Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization.

To register, go to www.zwhjcoc.org and click on “Classes.” For more information, contact Jasmine Anderson at jasmine.anderson@zwhjcoc.org.