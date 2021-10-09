City of Duncanville police chief finalists

Special to The Dallas Examiner

Duncanville – The city of Duncanville has been in search for its next police chief for the Duncanville Police Department since the previous chief, Robert D. Brown Jr., was promoted earlier this year to assistant city manager for the city.

On Monday, it narrowed the search to three individuals that it considers to be exceptionally qualified candidates: Derrick D. Turner, Daniel L. Steidle and Mark LiVigni. The city used both websites and publications to announce the open position and garnered 26 applications.

On Thursday, the city will hold a Community Meet & Greet with the three finalists from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the D.L. Hopkins Senior Center, 206 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville. This event will allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to interact with and ask questions of the finalists.

Information on the finalists:

Turner has 15 years of police experience and is currently serving as Lieutenant, Special Operations Division, for the Port of Portland Police Department in Portland, Oregon, since July 2019.

His previous public service experience includes:

Lieutenant/Patrol Operations – Port of Portland Police Department, Oregon – from 2018 to 2019.

Sergeant – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Michigan – from 2013 to 2018.

Investigator – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Michigan – from 2010 to 2013.

Public Safety Officer – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Michigan – from 2007 to 2010.

Police Officer – Ferris State University Department of Public Safety, Michigan – from 2004 to 2006, 2007 to 2007.

Turner holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Ferris State University and other professional certifications.

The new police chief will be announced after the three finalists have completed a series of interviews conducted by different city department panels, a police chief panel and the meet and greet.

Steidle has 32 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as the Pacifica, California Police Department’s Chief of Police since 2015.

His previous public service experience includes:

Captain – Pacifica Police Department, California – from 2013 to 2015.

Detective Sergeant – Pacifica Police Department, California – from 2009 to 2012.

Administrative Sergeant – Pacifica Police Department, California – from 2008 to 2009.

Patrol Sergeant – Pacifica Police Department, California – from 2005 to 2008.

Corporal/Field Training Officer – Pacifica Police Department, California – from 1997 to 2005.

Steidle holds a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership from Mountain State University, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Mountain State University, an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts from Diablo Valley College and additional certifications.

LiVigni has more than 28 years of policing experience and most recently has served as the city of Duncanville’s interim police chief since March.

His previous service experience includes:

Assistant Police Chief – City of Duncanville – from 2017 to 2021.

Police Lieutenant – City of Duncanville – from 2002 to 2017.

Police Sergeant – City of Duncanville – from 1998 to 2002.

Police Officer – City of Duncanville – from 1993 to 1998.

Detention Service Officer – Dallas County – from 1992 to 1993.

LiVigni attended the FBI National Academy graduating from the 233rd Session of the Executive Law Enforcement Management. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas and other professional certifications.