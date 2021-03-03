Around the State

Special to The Dallas Examiner

Friendship-West to Distribute Hot Meals and Water To Families In Need

This week, Friendship-West Baptist Church, located at 2020 W. Wheatland Road, will distribute hot meals and water at 4:30 p.m. through Friday and at noon on Saturday to support the Southern Dallas community in light of the recent winter storm and power outages. The church is also organizing efforts to combat the spike in utility bills by assisting families financially and fighting for equitable legislation at the state level.

“We know our community is hurting and we are here to lend a helping hand and first-class services,” said Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, senior pastor of Friendship-West. “We are looking to service as many people as possible for the duration of the week and beyond.”

The recent winter storm has ravaged the Dallas community and has especially hit hard in poor, Black and Brown communities. In light of the recent outages, plumbing issues, and scarcity of food and water, Friendship-West plans on serving at least 1000 meals every day until the end of the week.

Virtual Community Meeting: Forest Heights/St Philip’s Neighborhoods

A Virtual Community Meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m.. Dr. Carolee Estelle, Internal Medicine, MD, will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and related issues. There will also be an update on the restoration of the Forest Theatre. For more information, contact LaSheryl Walker at 214-421-5221 x 140. Attend virtually in one of three ways: Zoom at http://bit.ly/2ZFOHCd, then enter your email address; YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/stphilips1600; or call 1-346-248-7799: ID: 936 6755 8638, Code: 496513164.

Economic Development Policy Survey

The last day to participate in the Economic Development Policy Survey is Feb. 29. The city of Dallas wants to improve economic growth and outcomes citywide. The public can share its thoughts about the proper metrics (measurements) the city should use to track what is important to you. Public input will be included in the draft Economic Development Policy that will be presented to city council on March 1. Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ecodevpolicy.

Williams Chicken’s Entrepreneurs are Innovators Workshops

Williams Chicken’s Entrepreneurs are Innovators Workshops will be held March 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and March 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This webinar series is about starting, building, and growing your own business. Professionals who have overcome challenges will speak during the event. To register, visit http://www.williamschicken.com.