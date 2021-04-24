Local organizations partner to bring Goodr to Southern Dallas communities

Special to The Dallas Examiner

In an effort to address many of the issues and challenges faced by Southern Dallas residents related to food access, Goodr seeks to provide food resources to neighbors via two innovative methods.

Goodr is a food recovery and distribution company that leverages technology to combat hunger and reduce food waste. The State Fair of Texas, United Way Dallas’ Southern Dallas Thrives, and Communities Foundation of Texas have collaborated to present a pilot partnership with Goodr to help communities in need.

“United Way Metropolitan Dallas’ Southern Dallas Thrives initiative is excited to collaborate with our amazing partners in this work to bring the Goodr pilot to Dallas! Finding innovative ways to address food access related issues within our Southern Dallas communities is crucial to ensuring that the overall health of Dallas families remains a priority,” said Ashley Douglas, senior director of Southern Dallas Thrives of United Way Metropolitan Dallas.

These organizations have joined forces to provide a series of mobile food markets to communities in need throughout Southern Dallas.

“This partnership is a huge opportunity to impact our neighbors with access to high quality, nutritious food. Our hope is that this pilot is the beginning of many additional opportunities to collaborate and bring amazing resources to the South Dallas/Southern Dallas community,” said Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew, vice president of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances at the State Fair of Texas.

A pop-up grocery store will be provided, allowing families to pick up items in a safe environment from a nearby location. In addition to this pop-up method, four weeks of grocery deliveries will be provided to families in need, targeting populations who may be sheltering in place or have limited access to transportation.

The first pop-up is scheduled for April 24 at the Fair Park, located at 2000 Gaisford Street. Registration is required. To register and get more information on upcoming pop-ups, visit https://dallaspopup.splashthat.com.

“This partnership marks an exciting next step in Goodr’s work to support the food insecure communities in Dallas … We expect this is just the beginning,” said Blake H. Engelhard, Director of Growth at Goodr.

Through continual efforts in the commitment to ending hunger, the involved entities have established a partnership underscoring the connection between food security and overall health and well-being. The mobile markets provide families with fresh produce, meat, shelf-stable items, milk and other beverages.

“We look forward to seeing its’ overall impact, as we all strive to continuously stay committed to improving our communities in a meaningful way,” said Wende Burton, senior director of community philanthropy at Communities Foundation of Texas.