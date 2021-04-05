Mayor Johnson proclaims Botham Shem Jean day in Dallas

Special to The Dallas Examiner

Mayor Eric Johnson has proclaimed March 27 as Botham Shem Jean Day in the city. He presented the official proclamation to the Jean family during Saturday’s street renaming ceremony for Botham Jean Boulevard.

“We are proud that Botham Shem Jean chose to live in Dallas,” Johnson said. “His life was tragically cut short, but he lived the right way, and he continues to inspire others. And now, he is forever part of our city – a pathway for the people of Dallas.”

The proclamation read as follows:

WHEREAS, Botham Shem Jean, the son of Allison and Bertrum Jean, was born on September 29, 1991 in Castries, Saint Lucia. His life was tragically cut short in his own home by an intruder on September 6, 2018. He died at the age of 26 years old; and

WHEREAS, From an early age, Botham Shem Jean developed a strong belief and faith in God. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ; and

WHEREAS, Botham Shem Jean lived by the motto, “Change a life today.” He consistently demonstrated an incredible enthusiasm and commitment to serving others: whether preaching sermons in his teenage years, volunteering at nonprofits throughout Saint Lucia, leading mission trips as a student at Harding University, or supporting various ministries as a member of the Dallas West Church of Christ, he exhibited a servant’s heart as well as a sincere desire to uplift the people around him; and

WHEREAS, Botham Shem Jean moved to Dallas after graduating from Harding University in 2016. He accepted an accounting position at PricewaterhouseCoopers; and

WHEREAS, In his short lifetime, Botham Shem Jean made a significant impact in the lives of delinquent youth, orphans, and the elderly in addition to his friends, family, and colleagues, leaving behind a legacy of excellence. Those who loved Botham Shem Jean will remember him for his strong moral character, his passion for singing, and his contributions to the community. They will also remember his love of family and his trust in God; and

WHEREAS, The world is a better place because Botham Shem Jean lived in it. We should honor Botham Shem Jean’s life and his legacy by telling his story and dedicating ourselves to the service of our communities; and

WHEREAS, On January 13, 2021, the Dallas City Council unanimously approved the renaming of South Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard. This road includes the South Side Flats, the apartment complex where Botham Shem Jean lived and was unjustly killed; and

WHEREAS, Botham Jean Boulevard will stand as a lasting memory and tribute to a remarkable and kind young man who loved all people, and loved Dallas. Botham Shem Jean will never be forgotten by those who were proud to know him and by those whose lives he touched in a meaningful way.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ERIC JOHNSON, Mayor of the City of Dallas, and on behalf of the Dallas City Council, do hereby proclaim Saturday, March 27, 2021 as

BOTHAM SHEM JEAN DAY