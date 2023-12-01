Online shopping can be a convenient and quick way to handle all shopping needs. It’s important that consumers know what to look for before making a purchase.

Six things to look for when buying online

1. Spot legitimate retailers and protect personal information

From groceries and clothes to concerts and gifts, online shopping has become part of our daily lives. From conducting thorough research to using secure payment methods, online shopping can be a worry-free experience for those who know what to look for. In this guide, we’ll share how to look for signs of trust on websites, online marketplaces and social media platforms. Consumers who have had doubts about submitting their payment information after that add-to-cart moment, should keep these tips handy.

2. Use these five safe ways to shop

• Check for The Sign of a Better Business. The BBB seal is earned by brands that meet BBB’s Standards for Trust and is designed to give users instant assurance they’re dealing with a trusted brand. Look for the seal on the brand’s homepage or social media profile to see if they’re BBB Accredited. Also, double-check by searching for the brand on BBB.org.

• Check the seller’s reviews and ratings. These exist on various platforms, but authentic, verified reviews can be accessed from a company’s BBB profile as well. When reading reviews, look for trends – positive or negative – and take note of how the company responds.

• Check for a secure website. Look for the https:// URL structure in the company’s web address, as well as the padlock symbol in the address bar. These verify a secure connection and encryption of the consumers’ data.

• Check for contact information. Whether it’s a street address, an email or a phone number, contact information is crucial in giving consumers a way to contact a company.

• Create strong passwords. For every online account used – take the time to create a strong password. And when logging into any accounts, enable two-factor authentication for added security.

3. Look for this when shopping directly from a brand’s website

Visiting a brand’s website directly to buy products or book services is one of the most tried-and-true ways to shop online. Not only does it give customers a direct pipeline to the brand’s customer service team and product information, but it can also instill confidence that shoppers are receiving genuine articles.

Run through the checklist above when visiting a new website and take note: Many BBB accredited businesses display the BBB seal on their websites. When clicking the seal, it should link directly to their BBB profile on BBB.org – check the URL. Or, visit BBB.org and search for the name of the business to verify their BBB accreditation.

On the homepage, find the company’s privacy policy, terms of service, return policy and contact details. If consumers have any lingering questions about the legitimacy of a brand, they should read the fine print of these policies to ensure they’re not getting scammed.

When finalizing a purchase on a website, remember: Credit card companies can provide additional protection for questionable charges. Also, for those “remember credit card details for future purchases?” notifications – take care to vet the company’s security before doing so. Also, only save financial information on secure payment sites like PayPal – a BBB accredited business.

Lastly, when navigating a website, here are some additional red flags to look out for:

﻿• Being redirected to another domain – keep checking that address bar!

﻿• Spelling errors, complicated navigation or broken images or links

﻿• Pop-ups, questionable advertising

﻿• Requests for personal data information like social security numbers or irrelevant financial details

﻿• Unusual payment methods like wire transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards

4. Pay attention when shopping from an online marketplace

For many consumers, making an online purchase from marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy or Walmart is one of the most convenient ways to shop (Amazon and Etsy were BBB accredited businesses as of this writing in November 2023).

Because these platforms host multiple brands and independent sellers on their sites, they’re able to offer a vast array of products, competitive pricing and shipping costs. That said, there are still some key shopping habits to adopt to confirm consumers are shopping from legitimate online retailers.

Pay attention to who the seller is:

﻿• Online marketplaces have many sellers. Buy from the brand directly or from a third-party seller on the platform.

﻿• The seller’s name should be listed on the checkout screen. In other words, if you’re shopping on Amazon, that doesn’t always mean the consumer is buying the product from Amazon; they’re buying from the listed seller for that product.

Check the reviews of the seller:

﻿• These platforms have ratings and reviews from customers, so be sure to do research and read what people are saying.

﻿• As an extra step, see if the brand is listed on BBB.org. Trusted brands are often listed in the BBB directory, but many independent sellers are not. Be wary of sellers with low ratings and limited reviews and read up on how to spot fake reviews.

Pay close attention to product descriptions:

﻿• Sometimes, images or price points for products can look too good to be true. Before purchasing, carefully read product descriptions to learn about specifications, size, and features and compare prices with similar items.

Use safe payment methods online:

﻿• When buying online, make sure it’s a secure marketplace. If a seller asks for payment on an external webpage, to perform a bank transfer or wire money, be cautious.

Understand the refund and return policies:

﻿• Read the rules for refunds and returns on each platform to know the consumers’ rights if there’s a problem with a purchase.

Take note of shipping times:

Check the delivery timetable to see if it meets expectations. It may be one of the last things noticed. For items shipping from overseas especially, shipping times can be multiple weeks or even months!

5. Check these points when shopping on social media platforms

Many popular social media platforms now offer shopping features due to the large number of online shoppers. Brands can promote products and interact with new customers, while customers can find, explore and buy products without leaving the platform.

Products on social media are found through ads, influencers or tagged stories/posts, unlike brand websites or online marketplaces. Discovery is the name of the game as brands try to catch the customer’s eye and make purchases instantly in their preferred social space.

As a customer, this kind of shopping also presents some risks, so here are some pointers to consider:

﻿• Visit the brand’s profile or bio.

This may contain contact information, a link to the website, and in some cases, a verified account signifier like a blue checkmark. BBB accredited businesses often use this space to highlight their BBB seal as well.

﻿• Tune into reviews and comments.

Social media reviews will be different from other sites with rating systems, but they still exist in the form of tags, comments on posts, or even “likes” or “thumbs up” symbols. Check the seller’s post history and look for these interactions to get a sense of the seller’s reputation. As always, BBB.org is the consumers’ go-to option for trusted reviews and ratings.

﻿• Use direct messaging.

One of the benefits of social media is the ability to message sellers directly through the platform. This allows more direct access for questions, feedback or concerns. Remember to be cautious about sharing personal details or financial information in these interactions.

﻿• Avoid redirects.

When sellers set up a shop on social media, be cautious of navigating to an external link if the consumer hasn’t vetted the seller or their website first.

﻿• Use the social platform’s payment portal.

Checkout procedures performed through the social media site can protect consumers with enhanced security. Consumers should be careful to verify where they are checking out.

﻿• Look out for account impersonators.

Bad actors attempt to use fake social accounts to gain access to other’s financial information. To be sure it is a trusted brand, always verify a brand’s social media link is authentic by clicking through from the brand’s website, their BBB profile or by investigating the account history, activity and followers.

﻿• Make all passwords strong.

As mentioned previously, a strong password and two-factor authentication will always safeguard personal information when updated regularly.

6. Look at these five ways to promote trust online

The e-commerce landscape is still evolving fast. Many sellers have the means to start selling immediately, even without a business license. Because anyone can sell a product – from anywhere in the world – it’s up to consumers to keep a watchful eye, look for the tells and encourage others to do the same.

As for spreading trust, there’s always an opportunity to support ethical online outlets and positive online shopping experiences, and BBB has five recommendations to do so.