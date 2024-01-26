Parkland Health Foundation recently received a $600,000 donation to support expanding family planning services at Parkland Health.

This funding was a philanthropic investment from The Addy Foundation to provide Parkland with the resources to increase access to its family planning services program, allowing the health system to address barriers women and girls face when trying to access contraceptive care. The program is aimed at improving health equity within the community by empowering all women in need with affordable reproductive health care, resources and education.

“Parkland Health Foundation is grateful for The Addy Foundation’s investment in Parkland’s expansion of reproductive health services and education for women and young girls in Dallas County,” said Michael Horne, EdD, MPP, president and CEO, Parkland Health Foundation. “Parkland’s commitment to the health and well-being of Dallas County residents requires strong partnership with philanthropic leaders such as The Addy Foundation who deeply understand the importance of accessible and holistic health care for all.”

Unintended pregnancies result in many Dallas County children beginning their lives without access to critical resources, according to Trust Her, an initiative of the Child Poverty Action Lab. For many young women in Dallas County, the lack of access to health care and family planning resources can worsen the physical, mental and financial health concerns they experience. By reducing barriers to care, Parkland is helping empower young women and girls to prioritize their well-being, reduce unintended pregnancies and create a life plan that focuses on their personal goals.

“At Parkland Health, we continually strive to advance health equity in Dallas County,” said Fred Cerise, MD, Parkland’s president and CEO. “This generous gift will allow us to serve even more women through our network of community-based Women’s Health Center locations.”

The foundation provides timely, meaningful support to organizations fostering innovative and proven solutions that best serve those in need. In 2021, The foundation awarded a $135,000 grant to Parkland’s Pediatric Behavioral Health Program, elevating behavioral health services for children and adolescents.

“The Addy Foundation is committed to improving access to health care, from mental health to family planning, a crucial foundation of a prospering community, and by partnering with Parkland Health, we can accelerate health impact for the greater good of our community. We are proud to stand with Parkland in creating prosperity for future generations,” said Ben Leal, president of The Addy Foundation.