Parkland Health has teamed up with some local accomplished student-athletes for a campaign to showcase the many ways and locations the team at Parkland is here for your team’s health, whether that “team” is on the playing field or around the family dinner table.

“As our community’s public health system, Parkland’s mission is to advance the health and well-being of Dallas County residents, and the goal of the campaign is to inform them about the variety of services and community-based care locations Parkland has to offer,” said April Foran, director of Corporate Communications for Parkland Health.

Campaign images will appear on Dallas Area Rapid Transit buses and trains, as well as social media, with sports-themed messages promoting the many ways the Parkland team is here for the health care needs of local teams.

Many factors can get in the way of seeking health care, including access to transportation, work hours, child care and more. Parkland works to eliminate as many barriers as possible and make health care easier, by providing health services where you live and work. Parkland’s 15 Community Oriented Primary Care health centers operate across the county offering primary care, pediatrics, pharmacy and specialty health care services. The clinics also offer Walk-in immunizations on Wednesdays, making tackling back-to-school easier regardless of your schedule.

In addition to the community clinics, Parkland operates health pop-ups at various community centers in the county, as part of the Access to Care & Coverage program. This network of health pop-ups serviced by Community Health Workers was created to connect residents to services, screenings and information in their own neighborhood with an emphasis on prevention and education.

Joining Parkland providers Barry-Lewis Harris, MD, and Physical Therapist Sloane Lucas to promote awareness through the area:

• Class 5A Division II state football champion Golden Bears head coach Clifton “Jason” Todd

• SOC Golden Bears quarterback William Little

• SOC Golden Bears kicker Diego Varela

• Lancaster High School Principal Kirsten Jett

• Lancaster Tigers’ Track and Field star sprinter Addison Stricklin

• Lancaster Tigers’ Boy’s head basketball coach Ferrin Douglas

• Lancaster Tigers’ power forward Dillon Battie

• Sunset High School girl’s head soccer Coach Virginia Barnhill

• 11-5A 1st team all-district midfielder Jazelle Alvarado

• Sunset sophomore sensation forward Leslie Arredondo

“Participating in the program allows us to showcase the great things happening in Lancaster. Our athletics program is a huge part of our success thanks to our student-athletes who excel in the classroom and in their respective sports,” Jett said. “Parkland services the health needs of many in our community. It’s important to have a hospital system that specializes in the latest medical advances and promotes healthy living in Lancaster and throughout Dallas County.”

“We wanted to be a part of the campaign to help show our community that Parkland has many local clinics and facilities in our area that are available to us,” said Barnhill. “Parkland is an important part of our community because they offer many resources that are needed for everyone, no matter their income. It helps make sure that health care is available to everyone.”

Parkland also takes preventive health care on the road with mobile mammography and immunization units. The Parkland Population Health division’s new mobile vaccination unit travels throughout Dallas County to areas with low childhood immunization rates, offering all CDC-recommended childhood vaccines. The mobile clinic is available to provide vaccine services upon request and based on availability to children 18 years of age or younger. Contact ParklandVaccineVan@phhs.org to learn more.

This community-based approach is key to the Parkland system, a resource that stretches beyond the four walls of the hospital and provides health services to get your team across the finish line, no matter the opponent.

For the playbook on all of Parkland’s resources, to view clinic location information and more visit https://www.parklandhealth.org/yourteam.