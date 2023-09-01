PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M University will hold a launch event next week to officially celebrate its new School of Public and Allied Health. The school, which opens Sept. 1, houses growing programs in the Department of Health and Kinesiology and the University’s new degrees in Public Health.

“The establishment of a public health school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities holds immense importance,” said Angela Branch-Vital, Ph.D., executive director of the new School. “It provides an opportunity to address health disparities disproportionately affecting all communities. HBCUs have a long history of serving minority populations, and having a public health school at such institutions can lead to targeted research, interventions and policies aimed at improving the health outcomes of marginalized communities.”

The new school joins the University’s existing seven colleges, Undergraduate Studies and School of Architecture. The kickoff takes place Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. in the Don K. Clark Building Auditorium, Anne Preston St. in Prairie View. For more information visit www.pvamu.edu/SPAH.