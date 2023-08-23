Special to The Dallas Examiner

State Representative Yvonne Davis will hold a Legislative Town Hall meeting for constituents of District 111 to provide an overview of the recent 88th Legislative Session and Special Session of the Texas House Representatives as well as other community concerns.

The town hall will be held at Methodist Charlton Medical Center Auditorium, 3500 W. Wheatland Road on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Parking is available in parking Lot A or the garage. For more information contact Rep. Davis’ District office at (214) 941-3895.