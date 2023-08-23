Special to The Dallas Examiner

Project Unity announced Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown will co-host the organization’s seventh annual Together We Ball event at the Moody Coliseum, 3009 Binkley Ave on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The event brings together people from all walks of life across Dallas to strengthen the bond of trust between law enforcement and members of the public. The main attraction, starting at 4 p.m., is a basketball game played by pastors, police, community leaders and coached by state championship-winning coaches from Kimball and Lake Highlands High School.

Dallas Mavericks game night emcee Chris Arnold will host the event, and elected officials, local celebrities, and athletes will take the court with fun play, including a community 3-point contest and more. The event will include family-friendly activities such as face painting, games, free food for the first 200 kids, community resources, a performance from the Unity Choir and Mavs ManiAACs, and more. There will be a second exhibition basketball game featuring talented high school basketball players from area private schools and Independent School Districts. Also included are appearances from SMU men’s and women’s head basketball coaches and a special $1,000 scholarship drawing.

“The relationship between law enforcement and the people we serve, and serve with, is vital to effective community policing,” said Chief Eddie Garcia. “Events like this bring us all together – pastors, community leaders, and law enforcement – to show the community we are working together. It takes a team to make a stronger and safer Dallas, and we are committed to working together to keep our city safe.”

For more event details, scholarship and prize opportunities, volunteer opportunities and registration links, visit https://projectunity.net/together-we-ball-august-27/.