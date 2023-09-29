Beckley Medical Supply celebrates 40 years of service

The African American owned, Beckley Medical Supply, celebrates 40 years of service and impact in south Dallas with a free community day on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2000 S. Beckley Ave. The event will feature food, health vendors, games and special presentations.

Members Dallas City Council, Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, and various Dallas Business Leaders will be in attendance. The event will also feature a special guest appearance by GRAMMY nominated American Soul singer/actor MAJOR, the grandson of Beckley’s founder.

Beckley Medical Supply was founded in 1983 by Leroy Finley Sr. and his sons. The company has been a staple in Oak Cliff for four decades and was one of the only medical supply companies available during the Pandemic.

Our Vote Is Our Voice voter registration drive

Our Vote is Our Voice, a non-partisan community-based organization focused on civic engagement, has hosted weekly voter registration drives with members of the Divine 9 since Sept. 9, and will continue until Oct. 7.

OVOV kicked off with two locations and now currently run drives at up four locations every Saturday across the DFW. Members of Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi Fraternities, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta chapter of Dallas alumnae have also joined in to help out the voter registration blitz.

The next OVOV voter registration drive will be on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m – 12 p.m at the following locations:

– Cash Saver, 1201 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. – Cash Saver, 2130 E. Ledbetter Dr. – Pan-African Connection, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave. – Starbucks at Red Bird Mall, 3620 W Camp Wisdom Rd

Texans will have the opportunity to vote on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution, and some local governments will also hold elections this November. Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 7 election.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announces switch to Republican Party

On Friday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP. Johnson was first elected mayor in 2019 and reelected earlier this year with 98.7% of the vote as the democratic incumbent. However, in an op-ed penned to The Wall Street Journal he announced his party switch criticizing Democrats and pushed for Republicans to be a part of the conversation in the country’s biggest cities.

“The future of America’s great urban centers depends on the willingness of the nation’s mayors to champion law and order and practice fiscal conservatism,” he wrote. “Our cities desperately need the genuine commitment to these principles (as opposed to the inconsistent, poll-driven commitment of many Democrats) that has long been a defining characteristic of the GOP.” Johnson cannot run for reelection to a third term in 2027, so he is set serve out the remainder of his tenure as a member of the Republican Party.