Special to The Dallas Examiner

The 2023 TAAACC Annual Conference is back and packed with workshops, networking opportunities and evening receptions. Happening over three days from Sept 13-15 at the Austin-Pflugerville Courtyard Marriott, the theme this year is Silver Rights: General Orders #2023 – the Quest for Economic Freedom. The conference presents opportunities for attendees to gain access to valuable expertise and engage in peer-to-peer learning about business trends, practices and issues.

Business leaders, government agencies and different chambers members from across our state and nation will convene to develop action plans and solutions to address issues faced by the state’s over 350,000 Black-owned businesses. TAAACC is seeking the voices of all members this year – especially considering the tough legislative session endured where Gov. Abbott signed an anti-DEI Bill into law.

Featured workshops include: new/start up business, seasoned business leader, chamber leader best practices and personal professional development tools. No matter where business leaders are in their journey, there will be several workshops just for them.

The Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce is comprised of 30 Black Chambers of Commerce across Texas. The conference will kick off with a golf outing Sept. 13 at Forest Creek Golf Club. Register today by visiting https://taaacc.org/2023-taaacc-annual-conference/.