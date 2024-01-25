According to a recent study, racial and ethnic disparities within Texas’ health care system reveal Black and Latino Texans are less likely to have health insurance, access to medical facilities or preventative care.

Currently studies have also found severe racial and ethnic health disparities across all 50 states and Texas’ overall health system performance is ranked one of the lowest in the nation.

Join the Texas Association for Black Female Physicians for real discussions with doctors, health care providers and more. The event begins Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and admission includes symposium, line dance instruction, breakfast and access to a registry of Black physicians. Their vision is to transform health care delivery for people of color and underserved communities throughout Texas.

The event will cover the state of Black health in Texas, how to be an effective caregiver, health care law, health and technology. Registration for the event can be found by clicking the link.