Join Texas State Reps. Rhetta Bowers, Venton Jones and other Black state legislators at St. Luke Community UMC Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. to discuss how the community will be affected by the recent legislative session.

“For Us By Us,” is a forum meant to inform African Americans about the new legislation and the impact on their economic, education and voting rights. Legislators will discuss important laws and regulations enacted in the session and what to expect moving on. This event is open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required.