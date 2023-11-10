(The Texas Tribune) – Property tax cuts, a raise for retired teachers and billions in investments in infrastructure, research, tech and energy have been approved by voters Tuesday night.

Voters weighed 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot, but Proposition 13, which would have allowed judges to retire at a later age was rejected, with just over one-third of Texans voting for it.

And a few others – including a property tax exemption for biomedical inventory and equipment from property taxes and one to eliminate Galveston County’s treasurer position, were passing by only slim margins.

The most definitive support went to Prop 4, the $18 billion property tax relief measure, which had 83% of the vote.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the unofficial results and race calls from Decision Desk HQ include ballots cast in early voting and all election day polling locations. At least 99% of votes have been counted for all 14 amendment races, according to estimates from the Decision Desk HQ turnout model.

Proposition 1

Requiring state and local governments to provide evidence that regulation of generally accepted farming and ranching practices is needed to protect the public from danger.

Proposition 2

Allowing cities and counties to exempt child care providers from property taxes on any facility used to run a child care business.

Proposition 3

Forcing lawmakers to ask voters for authorization before they could impose any new state taxes on residents that would be based on net worth or wealth.

Proposition 4

Allowing the state to spend $18 billion on property tax cuts for homeowners and businesses, cut school districts’ tax rates and enact other tax changes.

Proposition 5

Authorizing the state to create the Texas University Fund, a $3.9 billion endowment to help “emerging” research universities across the state enhance their research capabilities.

Proposition 6

Creating a water fund administered by the Texas Water Development Board to support a wide range of projects including fixing Texas’ aging, deteriorating pipes, acquiring more water sources and mitigating water loss.

Proposition 7

Creating an energy fund allowing officials to distribute loans and grants to companies with the aim of building new natural gas-fueled power plants.

Proposition 8

Creating an broadband infrastructure fund where $1.5 billion would be allocated to expand internet availability in Texas, where some 7 million people currently lack access.

Proposition 9

Providing some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks.

Proposition 10

Exempting school districts, cities and counties from collecting property taxes on the value of equipment and inventory held by medical and biomedical product manufacturers.

Proposition 11

Permitting conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by property taxes to fund recreational development and improvement. Eleven other Texas counties are already authorized to do this.

Proposition 12

Abolishing Galveston County’s office of the county treasurer, an office that exists in other Texas counties.

Proposition 13

Increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges from 75 to 79 and the minimum retirement age from 70 to 75.

Proposition 14

Creating a centennial parks conservation fund to invest more than $1 billion to create and improve state parks.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/11/07/texas-constitutional-amendment-election-results/.

