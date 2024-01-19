Texas Democratic Party

AUSTIN – On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration approved the expansion of Medicaid coverage for low-income new mothers due to Texas Democratic Representative Toni Rose’s House Bill 12. The bipartisan effort to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage from 2 to 12 months was signed into law this past winter.

“Texas Democrats are the only ones showing up to work with tangible solutions that ease the daily lives of Texans. I am immensely proud of the work of Representative Toni Rose and this monumental achievement of providing low-income families with necessary postpartum care. And, I thank the Biden-Harris administration for recognizing and approving this essential medical care in Texas. Now, we will take this momentum in our continued efforts to expand Medicaid in our state so that Texans can receive the affordable care they deserve and our rural hospitals receive the funding that they so desperately need,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said.

“The deck is stacked against new mothers and women that are expecting, and I’m proud to have authored a bill that expands postpartum care for low-income new moms in Texas. The simple fact of the matter is that only providing new mothers with postpartum care for 2 months is unacceptable – but on March 1, the Medicaid recipients will now qualify for up to 12 months of care after birth. And while we celebrate this win for new moms – the work does not end here in our effort to expand Medicaid across Texas,” Rose stated.