The Office of Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Dallas Public Library and the Texas Theatre celebrates the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop with programming throughout the month of August that is free and open to the public.

From hip-hop’s Jamaican roots in the Bronx, through its impact on Dallas, residents can partake in different activities at the cultural centers across the city. Attendees will be able to collectively listen and discuss music with experts, attend film screenings, and experience a dance battle at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, located at 223 Jefferson Blvd. All programming is available on a first come, first served basis.

To mark the occasion, there will be a special presentation Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, located at 1500 Marilla St. There will be remarks by director of the Office of Arts and Culture, Martine Elyse Philippe, music by DJ Christy Ray, a special presentation by Bavu Blakes, B-boy + B-girl Dance Cypher presented by RockSolid Crew and an artwork exhibition featuring work by Michael E. Johnson and the Sour Grapes Art Collective.

“This celebration will showcase and pay tribute to an outstanding lineup of acclaimed individuals who have contributed to hip-hop,” Director Martine Elyse Philippe said. “In commemoration of this milestone anniversary, OAC aims to honor the legacy and cultural impact of hip-hop over the past 50 years.”

The festivities kicked-off this week with a special screening of the We From Dallas (2014) documentary, followed by a panel discussion with special guests on Aug. 2 at the Latino Cultural Center, located at 2600 Live Oak St. For a full list of events, visit https://occc.dallasculture.org/celebrating-50-years-of-hip-hop.