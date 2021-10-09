Around the State

Special to The Dallas Examiner

City calls for monetary donations to assist Highland Hills residents

On Sept. 29, a gas explosion shattered an apartment building at Highland Hills Apartments, located at 5726 Highland Hills Drive.

The city of Dallas reported eight individuals injured – five residents and three firefighters. The Dallas Fire-Rescue reported that four firefighters were initially transported to area hospitals, with one being released shortly after.

Approximately 28 individuals resided in the building involved in the explosion. Two buildings were impacted near the destroyed building. The rest of the complex has impacts to their natural gas utilities. Residents are allowed to return to their apartments to retrieve belongings, but those in adjacent buildings are required to have an escort.

In its continued efforts to ensure all residents who were displaced by the explosion are sheltered, the Office of Emergency Management is coordinating with local hotels and has extended stays for displaced residents at least through the weekend.

OEM continues to work through longer-term plans with the apartment management and owner. The best way for the community to assist OEM’s efforts is by donating to the City of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund at the Dallas Foundation.

Dallas Animal Services helped relocate pets displaced by the explosion to shelter with their owners and providing crates, food and toys as needed.

DFR, Dallas Police Department, the Railroad Commission of Texas and Atmos are collaborating on the continuing investigation; the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Judge Clay Jenkins’ fourth annual “You’re Hired Job Fest”

Over 4,000 jobs will be available immediately during the 4th Annual “You’re Hired Job Fest,” hosted by Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins. In partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, the event will be held Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St.

With over 35 employers signed up, job seekers will have the opportunity to visit with several highly motivated, renowned companies and apply for good living wage jobs.

These positions include opportunities in:

Logistics.

Law enforcement.

Transportation.

Government.

Corporations with multiple positions available include:

Over 500 permanent part-time package handler positions with UPS with wages from $16-$21/hour with benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Over 50 open positions with the Evo Payments with wages averaging $25.50/hr.

Over 150 openings with the city of Dallas including health care and retirement benefits.

Over 200 positions with Amazon, which include education and training benefits through their Career Choice program.

Many of these great companies have an immediate need for employees due to the upcoming holiday season and demands on their industry. Come find out about the competitive wages and the possibility for tuition reimbursement and other benefits.

“We’re back in person outdoors at Dallas Heritage Village with the Judge Jenkins’ You’re Hired Job Fest. This is your chance to claim a great job in logistics with UPS, Amazon and many others who are hiring thousands of workers for living-wage jobs – some with benefits. The weather should be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s, so comb your hair, put on a good shirt, ‘make money moves’ and ‘come see Clay!’” Jenkins said. “Let’s get you a great job!”

Workforce Solutions operates eight centers across Dallas County with a full-time team dedicated to helping citizens find meaningful employment along with opportunities for job training, workplace education, child-care and educational initiatives.

Dallas Lawyers Answer Legal Questions via E-Clinic

Volunteer attorneys will answer legal questions at no cost from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesdays in October, via a LegalLine E-Clinic, sponsored by the Dallas Bar Association.

To participate, complete the online form found here https://tinyurl.com/DBALegalLine for the upcoming LegalLine. This month’s LegalLine E-Clinics are Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. A volunteer attorney will call the participant to provide up to 15 minutes of free legal advice for your legal issue. Space is limited. Registration will close at noon on the Tuesday prior.

Please note that the volunteer attorney will remain anonymous. Participants should watch for a call from an unknown number that should be labeled “No Caller ID” or something similar. No attorney-client relationship will be established. We cannot guarantee that the attorney will speak any language other than English. Individuals may also receive referrals to local, legal or social service agencies.

For legal assistance any time, contact the DBA’s Lawyer Referral Service at www.dallasbar.org/index.cfm?pg=LawyerReferralService.

City of Dallas Commission on Disabilities

Mayor Eric Johnson on Monday proposed a new ordinance that would establish an official city Commission on Disabilities, in association with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The proposed commission would be responsible for advising and making recommendations to the mayor, the city council, city department directors, and others regarding the full spectrum of needs, rights and privileges of people with disabilities.

“As we build for our city’s future, we must build a city for all,” Johnson said. “And that means we must ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. Together, with the help of this new commission, we can make Dallas a national leader in providing equitable opportunities for all of our residents.”

The mayor said he wanted to ensure that Dallas’ disabled population – nearly 7% of the city’s under-65 population, according to the U.S. Census – could help the city address the unique public challenges they face.

He modeled the proposed ordinance after a similar one in Houston.

The commission would have 15 members – one appointed by each member of the Dallas City Council. The mayor would appoint the chair.

The mayor also acknowledged the precedent set by one of his predecessors, Jack Evans. Then-Mayor Evans created the Dallas Mayor’s Committee for the Employment of People with Disabilities in 1982. That committee became EmployAbility, which continues its work today.

Johnson referred his proposed ordinance to the City Council’s Workforce, Education, and Equity Committee, which is chaired by City Councilmember Jaynie Schultz.

Schultz, who spoke at the mayor’s news conference Monday, said the commission would help provide equity.

“The creation of this commission will assist all of us in hearing the voices of those too often ignored,” Schultz said. “We will better understand those with diverse abilities, better support those with special needs, and learn from those who deserve our respect for working with challenges we do not recognize.”