Texas Democrats Praise President Biden’s eviction moratorium extension

With the more infectious and deadlier Delta variant spreading across the country, and with only half of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, it is a moral imperative that we protect millions of Americans from losing their homes. Since the pandemic began, we have experienced a level of economic suffering not seen since the Great Depression and it is because of our Democratic leaders that we are able to build back better and stay safe in the midst of so much uncertainty.

The president’s extension of the eviction moratorium for another 60 days is directed at areas with high levels of COVID-19, which means that many Texans will not have to worry about housing and risking their lives as they work to get back on their feet. This is a win for our public health, our economy, and for the millions of Americans suffering from the ongoing effects of this health crisis.

We are grateful to President Biden and the many Democratic leaders who have been working tirelessly to protect Americans. However, the Supreme Court has signaled that only Congress can extend the eviction moratorium even further – so we urge all members of Congress, not just Democrats, to work in helping the public during this time of great need.

Gov. Abbott and the state legislature must act quickly and issue the federal funds allocated to our state to pay back rent for those at risk of eviction. Republican leaders in Texas must put people over their political agendas and immediately get Texans the critical relief they need to survive these challenging times.”

Gilberto Hinojosa,

Texas Democratic Party Chair