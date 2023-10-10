Gentlemen, it’s time to slip on a pair of women’s high-heeled shoes and take a stance against sexualized violence. The University of North Texas at Dallas will host a “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. The public is invited to participate or attend the free event. Registration is not required.



Since 2001, men, women and families around the world have joined the award-winning “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence” to raise awareness about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men’s sexualized violence.



The university is joining forces with community partners to host the event, which will involve men walking a mile around the campus in high-heeled shoes provided by UNT Dallas Counseling & Wellness Center. Participants are encouraged to bring their own heels if preferred, which can be donated afterwards to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, a local agency in Dallas dedicated to eradicating domestic violence and supporting survivors and their children.



UNT Dallas hosts the annual event in the fall in recognition of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help increase awareness, the university will offer an open Q & A session on domestic violence statistics and the dynamics of abuse.



Sexualized violence is any act of physical or psychological violence targeting sexuality or gender and used to undermine a person’s sexual or gender integrity.

Anyone can fall victim to sexualized violence regardless of gender identity. Sexualized violence devalues women, female practices, feminine ways of thinking, feeling and being, feminine energy and femme presentation.

All men and women are invited to participate or attend and cheer on family, colleagues and friends. For more information about the organization, go to WalkAMileInHerShoes.org. If you have questions regarding the event, please contact Teresa Espino at Teresa.Espino@untdallas.edu or 972-338-1816.