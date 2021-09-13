Gov. Abbott signs voter suppression bill into law amid massive protest, Texans to fight back at ballot box

By VAL BENAVIDEZ

Texas Freedom Network

Gov. Greg Abbott just signed Senate Bill 1 into law. After two special legislative sessions dedicated not to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in our state, but to suppressing Texans’ right to vote, today is truly a dark day for democracy in Texas.

After months of Texas voting rights advocates successfully delaying Abbott’s retrogressive voter suppression bill, we have been transported right back to the Jim Crow era. We didn’t expect better from Abbott, but we deserve better. It was clear from the beginning that the governor wouldn’t ease up on his virulent attacks on democracy until he had accomplished his mission. With SB 1 signed into law just moments ago, today is a truly sad day in Texas.

Unfortunately, SB 1 is a perfect example of how Texas’ elected leaders refuse to actually listen to their constituents. Despite statewide protests against this voter suppression bill, Abbott called not one, but two special legislative sessions to force it through our legislature – all while failing to address the issues actually facing Texans today, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and our crumbling power grid.

The fight for our democracy is far from over. In fact, groups like the Texas Freedom Network are just getting started. For Abbott – and indeed all Texas lawmakers trying to strip Texans of our rights – your days in office are numbered.

Val Benavidez is the executive director at the Texas Freedom Network, a grassroots organization of religious and community leaders and young Texans building an informed and effective movement for equality and social justice. She can be reached through https://www.tfn.org.