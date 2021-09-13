Southerners call on Speaker Pelosi and Congress to Expand Medicaid

In the latest push for Medicaid Expansion in the 12 straggling states, nearly 200 advocacy organizations, representing constituencies across the states that have not expanded Medicaid, sent a letter urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and congressional leadership to support a comprehensive and permanent solution to the Medicaid coverage gap in the Build Back Better reconciliation bill.

These organizations are committed to advancing racial and health justice from the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid and have advocated for nearly a decade to urge their state policymakers to adopt the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion. The reality remains, however, that these state leaders are unlikely to expand coverage without federal action, similar to other fights for racial justice of the past and present.

Thus, organizations call on Congress to fix the Medicaid “coverage gap” once and for all in the FY2022 Budget Resolution and make this vision a reality. Failing to act on this historic opportunity to close the coverage gap would mean continuing to leave over 2 million low income adults, mostly Black and Latino, without any pathway to basic, life-saving health care coverage.

Letters were sent to Pelosi as well as Rep. Hoyer, Rep. Clyburn, Chair Pallone, Chair Neal and to U.S. Senate leaders. Organizations from the 12 non-expansion states are sending similar letters to their own state congressional delegations.

Texas Organizing Project

Southerners for MedEx

SickOfItTX