U.S. House Passes the Women’s Health Protection Act

By Political Director Carisa Lopez

Texas Freedom Network

AUSTIN – On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Women’s Health Protection Act. In the face of a historic assault on abortion access in Texas, the landmark bill will protect women and abortion providers all across the country by codifying Roe v. Wade.

This is an amazing moment, as for the first time in history, the House of Representatives voted to pass proactive legislation to protect abortion rights. This is especially important as abortion is under assault in Texas, and nothing short of major national legislation will protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare in what’s quickly become the most restrictive state in the country for both. The Women’s Health Protection Act is that legislation, and its importance to the people of Texas cannot be overstated.

Texas lawmakers’ radical assault on abortion rights – one that bans abortion before most women even know they’re pregnant and enables any private citizen to sue abortion recipients and providers for any perceived wrongdoing – will not go away on its own. In fact, copycat legislation has already popped up in states like Florida and Mississippi.

With a Supreme Court that’s apathetic at best, actively pursuing a historic change in precedent at worst, it’s up to the Senate to take action that will codify Roe v. Wade and protect the rights of women everywhere. We are one step closer to a future where we’re all free to make the personal decisions that shape our lives, futures, families. There’s no time to waste.

Carisa Lopez is a major leader in the fight for abortion access and reproductive healthcare as the political director of The Texas Freedom Network – a grassroots organization of religious and community leaders and young Texans building an informed and effective movement for equality and social justice. Find out more at http://www.tfn.org.