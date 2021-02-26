Monday Night Politics: Meet the Candidates features candidates for Dallas Council

The Dallas Examiner

Monday Night Politics: Meet the Candidates, presented virtually by The Dallas Examiner, will feature Dallas City Council candidates for the May 1 election.

The forums, held Mondays – March 8 through April 5 – will give residents an opportunity to meet to the candidates that are running for the political offices below, as they present their platforms and answer questions from the audience.

The March 8 forum will feature candidates for District 3 and District 4. Invited candidates for District 3 are Casey Thomas and Irby Lynn Foster.

Invited candidates for District 4 are Maxie Johnson, Carolyn King Arnold, Johnny Aquinaga, Matthew Canto and Lelani Marie Russell.

The March 15 forum will feature candidates for District 5. Invited candidates are Yolanda Faye Williams, Ruth Torres, Jaime Resendez and Terrance Perkins

The March 22 forum will feature candidates for District 6. Invited candidates are Omar Narvaez, Wendi Macon, Monica Alonzo, Earl Thomas and Tony Carrillo

The March 29 forum will feature candidates for District 7. Invited candidates are Adam Bazaldua, Israel Varela, James Turknett, Donald Parish, Kevin Felder, Calvin D. Johnson, Walter “Changa” Higgins and Tramonica Brown

The April 5 forum will feature candidates for District 8. Invited candidates are Tennell Atkins, Davante Peters, Subrina Brenham, Lakolya London and Melissa Williams

Sponsors for the forum include: NAACP Dallas Chapter, Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Metropolitan Dallas Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Dallas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., Dallas Association of Realtists, Dallas Pan-Hellenic Council, Theta Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., Omicron Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Greater Dallas League of Young Professionals, The North Texas Cluster of The Links, Inc., The Commish Radio Show, St. Luke PSAM, South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. and the African American Museum.

Register in advance, at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kdJQhtklQdm8jmm8nfw0FQ

For more information, email mbelt@dallasexaminer.com